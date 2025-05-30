After years of speculation, Jackie Chan reveals talks are underway for Rush Hour 4

During the red carpet event for his latest film in May 2025, Jackie Chan shared a positive update on the action comedy film Rush Hour 4. While speaking to ScreenRant's Liam Crawley, Chan suggested the script for the film is still in the works. The actor didn't confirm any specific details regarding the project, but was optimistic in the update provided.

Jackie Chan jokingly answered that he and his co-star, Chris Tucker, will be very old by the time they complete the project.

"I don't know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and I will be 100 years old. We'll be old men, doing Rush Hour," said the actor.

The actor also confirmed later that he still intends to make the film and that the scripts for Rush Hour 4 and Shanghai Dawn are still a work in progress.

"Yes! I want to do (another) Shanghai Knights, Shanghai Dawn. Shanghai Noon, Shanghai Knights, and Shanghai Dawn. The script is still ongoing. I want to do a Rush Hour 4 as well," the actor continued with his answer.

The fans of the franchise gave mixed reactions to the update on Rush Hour 4 by Jackie Chan. Many were excited to hear the positive news and hoped they would make the movie quickly since the actor is already 71 years old.

They also suggested they would watch it no matter what.

"Lol, I’d still watch if they were old," said the X user.

"I think enough time has passed, this will be an amazing movie. I'll be very sad if it never comes to fruition," another X user reacted to the news.

"So happy to hear this!" another user tweeted in excitement.

Many others were still pessimistic after hearing Jackie Chan speak about the possibility of Rush Hour 4. They believe both Chris and Jackie are quite old, and living up to the expectations surrounding the movie would be difficult.

Jackie has performed dangerous stunts throughout the franchise, but replicating the same would be very difficult all these years later.

"It's probably way too late for this. They are both old AF now," said the X user.

"Bro Jackie is 70 years old, forget it," another X user didn't believe the news since Jackie is too old.

"Um... no. I like Jackie, but he's too old, and Chris is retired, I think," said the X user.

The article further discusses the film franchise, the cancelled TV series adaptation before Rush Hour 4 confirmation, and streaming details for the audience.

Looking back at the film franchise, as audience anticipates Rush Hour 4

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image via Getty)

The franchise began with its first buddy cop action comedy film, Rush Hour, in 1998. The story followed the Hong Kong chief inspector Lee and the LAPD detective James Carter.

The duo is tasked with rescuing Consul Han's daughter, Soo Yung, and also stopping Juntao, who is known for stealing Chinese cultural treasures. The film was written by Ross LaManna and directed by Brett Ratner.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film was a box office success with total global earnings of approximately $244 million on a budget of $33 million.

The success of the film was followed by a sequel, Rush Hour 2, which was released in theatres in 2001.

The sequel saw the return of the duo, with James visiting Lee in Hong Kong for a vacation, but things take a quick turn when the US Consulate General is bombed.

Their investigation leads them to the Red Dragon Casino, which is being used to launder $100 million in fake bills.

The third film, Rush Hour 3, is set three years after the events of the previous instalment.

The duo is tasked with finding the Shy Shen, a list of Triad leaders, and stopping the men who tried to assassinate Consul Han. The film was considered the final instalment in the franchise.

But with the growing demand for a sequel and also the commercial success of the franchise, Rush Hour 4 soon became a reality.

With Jackie Chan providing a positive update after nearly 3 years, the optimism continues to grow among the leads of the film that a sequel might happen sooner rather than later.

It is yet to be known who will direct the sequel, Rush Hour 4, since Warner Bros. severed all ties with Brett Ratner following the s*xual assault allegations made against him in 2017.

The cancelled spin-off by CBS

Prior to the confirmation of the sequel Rush Hour 4, a TV series adaptation, titled Rush Hour, was released by CBS in 2016.

The procedural comedy series, like the film, followed the story of the unlikely detective duo of James Carter and Jonathan Lee. It was developed by Bill Lawrence and Blake McCormick.

The series, led by Justin Hires and Jon Foo, was cancelled after just one season.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series received a negative approval rating of 27% based on 26 reviews from critics. It premiered its final episode on August 20, 2016.

Where to watch the Rush Hour films?

The buddy cop action comedy film Rush Hour is available for the audience to rent on Amazon Video for $3.79 and on Apple TV for $3.99 in the United States.

Interested viewers can also subscribe to Prime Video for $8.99/month to watch the movie and its other content. Similarly, its sequel is also available for rent on both platforms for the same price.

The third instalment in the franchise, Rush Hour 3, is available on additional platforms along with the ones mentioned above.

There's an additional option of buying the film on platforms such as Fandango at Home, Spectrum, Windows Store, and Apple TV for varying prices.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on Rush Hour 4.

