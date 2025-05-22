A Minecraft Movie global box office nears $1 billion with less than $70 million left to cross the mark

A Minecraft Movie is nearing a significant box office benchmark, with its worldwide box office gross now over $930 million. With a mere under $70 million to go before hitting the $1 billion barrier, the movie stands to become one of the top-grossing video game movies in film history.

Released on April 4, 2025, the movie has maintained robust momentum at the worldwide box office even as digital streaming alternatives continue to rise.

The movie's commercial success has been fueled by a well-balanced performance at home and abroad. To date, it has raked in around $398.8 million in the domestic market and $467.4 million internationally according to a report by Screen Rant. This achievement is a testament to the long-term international popularity of the Minecraft franchise.

Based on a previous report by Screen Rant, the movie had achieved $875.2 million globally by May 8, and with the current total well above $930 million, it is anticipated to reach $1 billion in the weeks to come.

Is A Minecraft Movie on track to reach 1 billion? Details explored

At its current rate, A Minecraft Movie looks set to pass the $1 billion mark, although estimates are that it is likely to only pass the mark. As the summer box office becomes more competitive, the film's weekly take may be reduced. It is also believed that the film will likely hit the billion-dollar mark, but may not go far beyond that.

Warner Bros. has introduced strategic measures to maintain the film’s momentum. Most recently, the studio released A Minecraft Movie: The Block Party Edition, a sing-along version that debuted over the past weekend.

Although data on its impact is not yet available, the version is believed to have contributed to a smaller-than-expected decline in weekly box office revenue. Public interest and the theater box office have also been maintained by audience-led trends like the viral Chicken Jockey meme.

Should the film pass 1 billion, it would be Warner Bros.' first release to do so since Barbie. It would also be one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time, alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Detective Pikachu.

What Is A Minecraft Movie about?

A Minecraft Movie is a fantasy adventure comedy written and directed by Jared Hess, based on Mojang Studios' 2011 video game Minecraft. The script is written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta, and the story is by Allison Schroeder, Bowman, and Palmer. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen star in it.

The movie takes its protagonist, Garrett Garrison (Momoa), a one-time video game champion and now a store owner, to discover a mysterious orb and crystal that sends him and a group of others to the pixelated world of the Overworld.

With siblings Henry and Natalie, real estate broker Dawn, and the master craftsman Steve (voiced by Jack Black), the team goes out on a quest to obtain a new Earth Crystal and stop the villain Malgosha from dominating the Overworld and the Nether.

The story combines action and comedy and features standard gameplay features like crafting, monster fighting, and building with blocks. The story also has echoes of major elements of the Minecraft world, such as the Nether, creepers, and iron golems. The climax comes in a massive war when the characters join forces to end an invasion led by Malgosha and restore order to the Overworld.

The movie features various references to the Minecraft community. Star cameos include popular YouTubers such as DanTDM, Aphmau, Mumbo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady. Additionally, a crowned pig makes a cameo in honor of deceased YouTube personality Technoblade. Jens Bergensten, the creator of Minecraft, also briefly appears.

A Minecraft Movie was released in London on March 30, 2025, and in cinemas everywhere on April 4.

