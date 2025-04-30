A Minecraft Movie: All cameos explored

A Minecraft Movie (2025), a video-game-turned-on-screen adaptation, made history with a record-breaking opening at the box office of $58 million on its opening day. While it received mixed reviews from critics, fans of the sandbox video game enjoyed the movie's light-hearted entertainment. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, and an ensemble cast, the movie dives into the Overworld, the main dimension in the Minecraft universe.

When a group of oddballs gets transported into this imaginary world, they must fight Malgosha's army of piglins to return to reality. The movie's chaotic and multi-dimensional premise offered director Jared Hess the best opportunity to include clever cameos and Easter eggs, elevating the entertainment quotient. So, here are all the cameos from A Minecraft Movie explored.

A tribute to Technoblade and more cameos in A Minecraft Movie

1) Jared Hess as General Chungus

General Chungus in A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

The director found a funny way to include himself in the movie as a major antagonist. He plays General Chungus, the second-in-command to Malgosha, a leader of the piglin army in the Nether. He is tasked with retrieving the orb of dominance from Steve (Black), who escapes his quest to ally with the rest of the cast and bring the Malgosha army down.

While General Chungus appears large and intimidating, Hess's voice acting turns him into a jovial and happy-go-lucky piglin. His head-in-the-clouds attitude provides plenty of laughs, too. Right before he is punished and turned into sizzling pork chops for failing his quest, General Chungus exclaims,

"Wait... does this mean I am being fired?"

2) Matt Berry as Nitwit

Matt Berry as Nitwit (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Nitwit is a villager from the Overworld who finds the earth portal and enters the real world. There, he is almost run over by Marlene (Coolidge) in her car before the two go on a date. For most of A Minecraft Movie, he communicates through grunts and noises, fitting his name and general demeanor.

However, in a hilarious yet poignant turn of events, Nitwit, voiced by Berry, starts speaking eloquently in an aristocratic British accent. He professes his love for Marlene with a sing-song cadence that makes fans break into peals of laughter.

"When Marlene's Jeep Grand Cherokee ran me over, I was struck by a love so powerful, it transcended the barriers of conventional speech."

3) Jens Bergensten as the waiter

Nitwit and Marlene meet and go on a date (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Fondly known as Jeb in the Minecraft community, Bergensten is the game's lead designer and the Chief Creative Officer at Mojang Studios (Creator of Minecraft). As a video game-turned-movie, director Hess found the best way to include the creative genius in A Minecraft Movie. Begensten appears as a waiter serving food to Marlene and Nitwit, who are on a giggly date in the real world. He has a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, but Marlene jokes about his nationality, which makes fans sit up and take notice.

"I think he's Swedish."

4) A tribute to Technoblade

Henry asks who the pig with the crown is (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Technoblade was one of the most popular and influential players in the Minecraft and YouTuber communities. Alexander, AKA Technoblade, sported a pig's skin with a colorfully bejeweled crown, which became his brand in-game and on his gaming YouTube channel. Unfortunately, the YouTuber passed away in 2022. To honor his legacy and contribution to the Minecraft world, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, who plays Henry in A Minecraft Movie, wanted Hess to include him.

In a brief moment where Steve shows Henry around in the Overworld, Henry points to a pig wearing a crown and asks if that is a king. Steve replies,

"That's a legend."

5) Minecraft YouTubers as auction bidders

Minecraft YouTubers at A Minecraft Movie red carpet (Image via YouTube/Mumbo Jumbo)

A Minecraft Movie also brought on Minecraft YouTubers who have played, experimented with, and recorded their journey for years. DanTDM (Daniel Robert Middleton), Aphmau (Jessica Bravura), Mumbo Jumbo (Oliver Brotherhood), and LDShadowLady (Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dwyer) appear briefly in the movie as other bidders in a garage auction that Garett "Garbage Man" Morisson partakes in.

While they don't have dialogues, they managed to make an impact, delighting fans with this special shoutout.

6) Torfi Frans Ólafsson as Natalie's student

Natalie learns self-defense in the movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Another prominent figure from the Mojang Studios community is Torfi Frans Ólafsson, Senior Creative Director of Minecraft and also the movie's producer. In one of the final scenes, where Natalie is teaching people self-defence against Piglins in the Overworld, he is in the front row as one of the students. A Minecraft Movie brings together different people from the gaming community to show its vast world-building ability.

7) Kate McKinnon in a voice cameo

Steve goes back home to find Alex (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

In A Minecraft Movie's post-credits scene, Steve returns to his old house only to find it inhabited by a mysterious, red-haired woman. Although fans see her only from behind, they quickly recognized her as Alex, one of the in-game skins. She is voiced by Kate McKinnon, known for her role on Saturday Night Live and Barbie.

Fans speculate she might have a bigger role in the movie's predicted sequel.

A Minecraft Movie upped the entertainment quotient with several cameos from people in the Minecraft world. The movie is set to be available on Prime Video soon!

