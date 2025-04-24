5 funniest moments from A Minecraft Movie

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie, is a fantasy adventure comedy movie, based on the famous video game. Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and others, the movie is about four people, who enter into a cubic world and must find a way to escape.

However, they need the help of a crafter called Steve (Black), who is a weird character. Even though the movie has received mixed reviews, it has been a massive financial success and is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2025, yet.

Packed with quirky characters and funny moments, here is a quick rundown of five of the most funny moments from A Minecraft Movie.

Steve atop Garrett, the lava chicken song, and other funny moments from A Minecraft Movie

1) The sword and the bucket

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

There are many funny moments from A Minecraft Movie, one such instance is when Henry, Steve, and Garrett are together and Steve is able to easily create a sword. Like in the game, where players craft items, in the movie, it is Steve who does it.

However, what’s even funnier is that Garrett does not like staying behind and tries to create a sword for himself as well. However, the big-headed Garrett only looks physically strong, but is not at all wise. He ends up creating two buckets, and tries to overcome his embarrassment by acting as if he always planned on creating buckets instead of a sword. A hilarious moment indeed.

2) Scenes between Jennifer Coolidge and The Villager

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

If there is anyone who can steal the scene with her comedic timing, then it is Jennifer Coolidge. In A Minecraft Movie, Jennifer’s character first of all, hits the escaped village with her car, then, she asks for forgiveness and requests him to not press charges.

Funnily enough, this leads her to take him on a date, where she begins to have feelings for him, even though he cannot speak English. The bizarre scenes are laugh out loud and it is Jennifer’s dedication as Marlene, which makes even these random scenes so funny.

3) Jack Black atop Jason Momoa

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The image of Jack Black riding on top of Jason Momoa is hilarious enough and in A Minecraft Movie, there are plenty of such hilarious scenes that are random but oh so funny. Black’s character, Steve, has to ride Momoa’s character, Garrett, as there is not enough space as they fly through the air and escape the zombie piglins.

The moment is pure physical comedy and even when the two have to fit through a small hole in a cliff, they get into a hilariously awkward position and literally push each other close. The scene is hilarious and the chemistry and comic timing between the Black and Momoa is stellar.

4) Momoa’s fight against a chicken jockey

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The chicken jockey in A Minecraft Movie, has become a viral meme and has led to countless viral videos and reels. The scene in the movie that leads to this viral moment is equally hilarious. Steve announces that Garrett will fight against the chicken jockey, which is absurd and funny on its own.

The line where Steve announces the chicken jockey, is the moment, which has become so viral and hilarious, leading to thousands of people enjoying the moment of the show. However, the fight between Momoa’s Garrett and the jockey is also pretty funny. There is a lot of physical comedy and Momoa proves that he can handle comedy as well.

5) The “Lava Chicken” song

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

If there is Jack Black in a movie, then viewers can be rest assured that there will be some fun numbers in the film as well. In A Minecraft Movie, Black belts out several songs, even though the movie is not a musical, which is a funny aspect as is. Black’s singing, makes Steve a distinct character.

In one of the scenes, Garrett tries to eat a piece of chicken that was heated by lava, to prove to the newcomer Steve, that he is a tough guy. However, the chicken is too hot, which makes Steve erupt into a hilarious song about it. The scene’s hilarity and the randomness of the song, makes the scene funny.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most comical moments from A Minecraft Movie.

