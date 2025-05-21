Final Destination: All movies in the franchise ranked

Final Destination is a horror movies franchise that has six movies, multiple novels, and even comic books. The first movie was originally based on a script written by Jeffrey Reddick, which was made for The X Files. The films usually begin with a protagonist who has the power of seeing into the future and is able to save his/her friends from a deadly accident. However, the survivors have cheated death and they therefore begin to be killed in gruesome ways afterwards.

The movie’s gore scenes, an enticing plotline, and the blunt attitude towards death is what made the movies so famous. Further, the movie has no villain but regular objects turn into death machines. While the first five movies released in a decade, the latest movie, Final Destination Bloodlines, has released after more than a decade on May 16, 2025. Each movie has its weaknesses and its strengths, which makes ranking them interesting.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Final Destination 2, The Final Destination, and other Final Destination movies ranked.

6) The Final Destination

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by David R Ellis, this supernatural horror movie is considered by many as the weakest movie in the franchise. As the fourth instalment in the series, the movie focuses on a group of people who begin dying after escaping a speedway disaster. One reason why the movie became a dud is that it had weird 3D shots.

Even the death sequences are not unforgettable and have too much CGI. Overall, the movie does not have the correct balance of gory and tension that is a hallmark of other movies of the franchise. Even though it fared well at the box office, it lacks critical appreciation and remains bland.

5) Final Destination 3

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While the first and the second movies in the lineup showcased the potential of the franchise, the third installment amped up the thrills and the gore. Directed by James Wong, the movie follows the same formula of a young girl having a premonition of a roller coaster ride going wrong and saving her friends. However, all the survivors begin dying mysteriously.

While there are some faulty CGI shots, the movie has plenty of iconic death sequences. For example, the tanning bed mishap, the head-crushing gym machine, and more. The film adds a layer of dark humor, which makes it surprisingly enjoyable. The movie also tries to add complexity by showing the lead solving the murder puzzle through a series of photos. The movie is a classic.

4) Final Destination 5

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The fifth installment in the horror movie franchise, this movie is directed by Steven Quale. The movie once again focuses on a young man who has a premonition of a bridge collapsing and save his friends. However, all the survivors begin dying mysteriously by an unknown force. The movie has a more complex sense of morality. It also has some of the charm of the older movies.

The movie has some memorable gory scenes like the gymnastics sequence, the cornea-sizzling laser eye surgery, and others. Further, the movie also explores the conundrum that happens from realizing that a murder can extend someone’s life. The movie is also memorable for its final twist scene, which reveals that it is a prequel.

3) Final Destination Bloodlines

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, this horror movie is the recent entrant in the movie franchise. However, it packs a punch and reinvigorates the franchise. The movie changes the plot slightly to focus on a college student, Stefani, who has inherited the power of premonitions from her grandmother. While the lead's grandmother had saved a few people from an accident years earlier, all those people have been targetted by death. Stefani is now warned by Death that it is coming for her family.

The movie’s defining premonition of an aerial restaurant implosion in the 1960s is inventive and has stunning visuals. The movie has plenty of thrilling death scenes and the characters are well-developed. The film also has references to the earlier movies for a touch of nostalgia. Finally, the film puts forward complex questions about an inherently dangerous world.

2) Final Destination 2

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Most sequels are unable to live up to the hype of the original, but the second installment in the saga is an iconic movie. Directed by David R. Ellis, this horror movie has one of the best opening disasters as it focuses on a highway pile-up. The scene where a truck’s logs let loose and begin to smash into people has terrified an entire generation and become a pop culture staple.

The movie has the same formula of a girl getting a premonition and saving a group of people, only for them to begin dying by mysterious forces. It amps up the original’s formula and delivers more chaos. While there are a lot of characters that sometimes cause stereotypes, the movie is a classic and a breezy watch.

1) Final Destination

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by James Wong, the original is still one of the most influential horror movies of the early aughts. Final Destination began a franchise that is still bringing out movies to this day. The original laid down the formula, which focuses on a young boy getting a premonition of a flight crash and saving his friends. However, the survivors begin to be killed mysteriously.

The plane crash sequence is still iconic and brilliantly done. The movie sets the template for the other films and how death will be played out. Even though the movie is more than two decades old, it still has some memorable death scenes. The film set the stage for the future movies and still holds up.

Viewers are welcome to check out the rankings of the Final Destination movies.

