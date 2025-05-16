Where to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines in 4DX? Full list of all theaters

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the latest installment in the highly successful Final Destination horror franchise. Set to release on May 16, 2025, this supernatural horror film continues the chilling narrative of fate’s unstoppable force.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie follows Stefani Reyes, a college student who inherits a deadly premonition about her family’s future after her grandmother’s tragic vision of death.

Stefani must race against time to save her family from an unavoidable fate as they start passing away one by one. Led by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, an ensemble cast helps carry on the legacy of its forerunners and pushes the horror genre to new levels.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be available to watch in 4DX, offering fans of immersive cinema an intense viewing experience with synchronized movement, wind, and seat vibrations that align with the on-screen action.

The plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines centers around Stefani Reyes, who inherits a supernatural connection to her grandmother’s premonition. Her grandmother, Iris Campbell, foresaw a deadly accident in 1968 and warned guests of the Skyview Restaurant Tower.

The warning disrupted Death’s design, setting off a deadly chain reaction that continues to claim the lives of Iris’s descendants. As Stefani’s family is targeted in a series of gruesome accidents, she and her loved ones must try to escape the relentless grip of Death itself. The story blends eerie supernatural elements with heart-stopping suspense, promising a thrilling ride for genre fans.

Note: The list below contains the theaters where Final Destination: Bloodlines is available to watch in 4DX at the time of writing this article. The show's availability at these locations may vary over time.

Full list of 4DX theaters for Final Destination: Bloodlines

Here's a detailed guide on where to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines in 4DX, followed by a full list of all major theaters:

California

Regal Deerfield Town Center

Regal Wilder

Regal Columbia

New York

Regal Essex Crossing

Regal Union Square

Regal Battery Park

Regal Times Square

Regal UA Kaufman Astoria

Regal Secaucus Showplace

Regal Atlas Park

Regal UA Midway

Regal Concourse

Regal Tangram

Regal UA Sheepshead Bay

Regal Lynbrook

Regal New Roc

Regal Bricktown Charleston

Regal Westbury

Regal Hadley

Regal Nanuet

Regal UA Farmingdale

San Francisco

Regal Stonestown Galleria

Regal Jack London

Regal Hacienda Crossings

Boston

Regal Quaker Crossing

Regal Walden Galleria

Regal Transit Center

Regal Elmwood Center

Chicago

Regal City North

Regal Webster Place

Regal Lake Zurich

Regal Bolingbrook

Florida

Regal Nanuet

Regal UA Cortlandt Town Center

Indiana

Regal Greenwood

Regal UA Galaxy - Indianapolis

Regal Shiloh Crossing

Regal Village Park

Regal Noblesville

Ohio

Regal American Mall

Michigantown

Regal Village Park

Regal Noblesville

Virginia

Regal Columbus

Regal Strawbridge Marketplace

Regal Macarthur Center

Regal Harbour View Grande

Regal Kiln Creek

Delaware

Regal Peoples Plaza

Regal Brandywine Town Center

Regal Edgmont Square

Colorado

Regal InterQuest

Oklahoma City

Regal Warren Midwest City

Regal Warren Moore

Regal Spotlight

Utah

Regal Warren Midwest City

Regal Warren Moore

Warren Grand

Regal Spotlight

Nevada

Regal UA Galaxy - Dallas

North Carolina

Regal Independence Mall

Regal Mashpee Commons

Oregon

Regal Hilltop

Regal Bridgeport Village

Regal Pioneer Place

Regal Fox Tower

Regal Lloyd Center

Regal Stark Street

Regal Cascade

Regal Evergreen Parkway

Regal Movies On TV

Regal City Center

Regal Vancouver Plaza

Regal Cinema 99

South Dartmouth

Regal Mashpee Commons

Plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines begins with a flashback to 1968, where Iris Campbell and her fiancé, Paul, attend the opening of the Skyview Restaurant Tower. During the event, Iris experiences a premonition of a horrific disaster that will occur.

She sees that a chandelier’s shard will break the glass floor, causing a gas leak and ultimately resulting in an explosion that will kill everyone inside. Iris warns the guests, including Paul, urging them to leave. Her intervention prevents the collapse but disrupts Death’s design, triggering a series of fatal accidents for the survivors and their descendants.

Fast forward to the present day—college student Stefani Reyes starts having horrifying dreams about the tower's collapse. Disturbed by these dreams, she returns home to her fractured family to find the truth.

Accompanied by her father, Marty, and brother, Charlie, Stefani visits relatives, reconnecting with her uncle Howard and aunt Brenda. She discovers that her grandmother Iris was a reclusive person profoundly impacted by the traumatic events of 1968.

Iris's excessive concern caused her relationship with her daughter, Stefani's mother Darlene, to decline until Darlene left the family.

Stefani eventually locates Iris, now terminally ill, in a remote cabin. Iris reveals the truth: her warning disrupted Death’s plan, and the survivors of the tower disaster, as well as their bloodline, were marked for death.

Despite her skepticism, Stefani listens as Iris explains that she documented the signs of Death’s vengeance in a book. After Iris’s death, Stefani begins to read the book, discovering a reference to JB, leading her to William Bludworth, who offers a solution to escape Death: either take another life or die and be revived.

As family members are killed in a series of gruesome accidents, Stefani’s family races to avoid Death’s deadly chain reaction, leading to a final, tragic conclusion at Charlie’s senior prom, where Stefani and Charlie’s fate is sealed.

Production, direction, and cast of the movie

Final Destination: Bloodlines was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, both known for their expertise in the horror genre. This film marks a new chapter in the Final Destination series, blending supernatural themes with the signature death-defying scenarios that have made the franchise a hit. The screenplay was penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story developed by them and Jon Watts.

Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes, the main character who has to negotiate the horrible premonitions handed down from her grandmother. Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, and Rya Kihlstedt are among other noteworthy cast members. A mainstay of the Final Destination franchise, Tony Todd shows up in a key part.

Stay tuned for more updates on Final Destination: Bloodlines as the year progresses.

