"Chris is right here" — When Chris Tucker spoke about the viral Will Smith Oscars moment at one of his stand-up shows

During his stand-up show in August 2024, comedian and actor Chris Tucker made light of the viral moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Tucker shared that many confused him with Rock since both of them share the same first name.

"They mixed me up in it. You know? Because we're Chris, they thought I got slapped. People was calling my mom's phone every night asking, 'Is Chris okay? I heard he got the sh*t slapped out of him.' 'That is not my baby. Chris is right here rewinding the TV so I can see the slap,'" he added.

The 53-year-old comedian claimed that the slap was staged by Rock, saying that Black people's "sixth sense" stops them from getting caught off guard like the latter. Tucker also added that had he been in Rock's place, the "show would’ve been over right then and there."

Chris Tucker went on to joke that the slap was heard around the world, and did impressions of places such as Tokyo, Puerto Rico, and Africa reporting the incident on local news.

Chris Tucker's comments revived Will Smith's viral Oscar moment

Will Smith seen slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards (Image via Getty)

During the 94th Academy Awards held on March 27, 2022, Will Smith was the frontrunner for the Best Leading Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, in the film King Richard.

At the live event, comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. Before announcing the nominees, Rock made an allegedly unscripted joke about Will's wife Jada Smith, who had shaved her head due to alopecia.

"Can't wait for G. I. Jane 2," he said.

The comment referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane, which featured Demi Moore's titular character with a shaved head. It ticked off Smith, prompting him to step onto the stage and smack Chris Rock hard across the face. After getting back to his seat, the Men in Black actor yelled profanities back at him twice.

Smith picked up the Oscar for Best Leading Actor and received a standing ovation, but did not apologize to Rock in his speech. The next day, the Bad Boys star formally apologized to Rock in a social media post, stating "my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

The incident was met with a huge backlash from the film fraternity and received widespread media coverage for weeks. Chris Rock did not file a police complaint, but Smith was banned from all Academy-related events for 10 years. He also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the wake of his actions.

Chris Tucker was last seen in Ben Affleck's Air in 2023

Chris Tucker starred in the biographical sports film, Air, released on April 5, 2023. Ben Affleck directed the film from a screenplay written by Alex Convery. It is based on the true story about the release of the Air Jordan line of sneakers in the 1980s. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Jeff Robinov, Ben Affleck, Jesse Sisgold, Matt Damon, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman, among others.

In the film, Chris Tucker plays Howard White, Michael Jordan's friend, who worked as the vice president of Nike's Jordan brand. His co-stars include Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Jay Mohr, Jessica Green, Dan Bucatinsky, Julius Tennon, and others.

