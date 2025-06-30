How to watch Sinners at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Ryan Coogler's vampire horror film Sinners was released digitally in the US on June 3, 2025, following phenomenal success at the box office, as the movie grossed over $350 million worldwide. The film is also set to make its global streaming debut on July 4, 2025, exclusively on Max. The film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as criminal twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore.

Additionally, physical copies of Sinners are available for pre-order on Amazon and will be available to buyers on July 8, 2025. The synopsis for the vampire horror film, as per Warner Bros., reads:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Sinners received a fresh score of 97% based on 375 reviews from critics so far. The article discusses the film's digital release, plot, and cast for interested readers.

Sinners' digital release explored

The vampire horror film Sinners will be released on July 4, 2025, exclusively on Max in the USA. The film will also air on HBO linear on July 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Since it was already released digitally, the film is available in Ultra HD on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, with the option to rent at $19.99 or purchase at $24.99.

Other platforms such as Microsoft Store, Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, YouTube, Verizon, and MyDISH also offer the option to rent or purchase the film. If the movie has been rented, viewers will have access to it for 30 days. Once the audience begins to watch it, they must finish it within 48 hours before their access expires.

Additionally, Sinners is also getting a physical release on Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025, and is available for pre-order on websites, namely Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Gruv. The film will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra-HD Steelbook starting at $19.95.

What is the film all about?

Michael B. Jordan as Elijah "Smoke" Moore in the vampire horror film Sinners. (Image via youtube.com/Warner Bros.)

Set in 1932, the vampire horror film Sinners follows the story of twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore. The twins, who previously served for their country during World War I, returned home after working for Al Capone in Chicago to make some bread of their own. They purchase an old property from a racist landowner to start their juke joint for their local Black community.

During their opening night, their cousin Sammie's otherworldly musical performance unknowingly summons spirits from both the past and present. But it also attracts Remmick and his vampire gang, who offer the brothers money to let them in.

The vampires can only enter their juke joint if the people on the inside permit them to do so. Unknown to what they had attracted to their joint, their refusal to let the vampires in sets in motion a chain of sinister events.

Remmick starts turning the people into vampires and also secretly tries to get his hands on Sammie, whom he wants to use to summon his lost old community. The brothers take on the sinister vampire group to ensure the safety of their people and their cousin. Although Elijah loses his brother to the vampires, he manages to defeat Remmick and the rest.

However, the damage is big, as not only does Elijah lose his wife and others in action, but he, too, gets severely injured. He makes his turned brother promise him to leave Sammie alone, with Elias and Mary continuing their lives as immortal vampires.

A few years later, in 1992, Sammie is shown as a successful blues musician who unintentionally ends up performing at Elias' blues club. After refusing their offer of immortality, Sammie reveals to Elias that their juke joint's opening night was his life's greatest time. Elias, who hasn't seen his brother or the sun since, agrees with him, as he believes it was the last time he was free.

Cast and Crew for the film

Director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan attend the European premiere of Sinners at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Image via Getty)

The vampire horror film Sinners was written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler. Autumn Durald Arkapaw served as the director of photography, and Ludwig Göransson composed the film score. Warner Bros., Domain Entertainment (II), and Proximity Media were the production companies involved in the project. According to IMDb, principal photography for the film took place in Louisiana, United States.

The cast for the film is led by Michael B. Jordan, who stars in a dual role as Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore. The cast list also includes Miles Caton as Sammie, Hailee Steinfeld as Mary, Jack O'Connell as Remmick, Wunmi Mosaku as Annie, and Jayme Lawson as Pearline.

