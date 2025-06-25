“I can neither confirm nor deny” - Ryan Coogler opens up about some Sinners cast members featuring in Black Panther 3

Ryan Coogler's Sinners earned positive reviews after its release on April 18, 2025. Currently, the film has a 7.8/10 rating on IMDb, as well as a 97% 'fresh' score from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Coogler has worked with Michael B. Jordan through many of his other projects, such as Black Panther, Creed, and most recently, Sinners.

Ryan Coogler is set to direct the newest film in the Black Panther franchise, which is currently in development. Jordan has made appearances in both the prequels, which have left fans wondering if he or any other cast members from Sinners will be featured in Black Panther 3.

In an interview with Comicbook.com released on June 24, 2025, Coogler was asked if he's got any actors in mind from the horror-thriller film to be cast in Black Panther 3, to which he replied:

"Man...I love you for asking that bro, but I can neither confirm nor deny. Imma plead the fifth."

While there has been no confirmation of other cast members so far, Coogler has mentioned that Denzel Washington will be making an appearance in the film.

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3: What we know so far

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther franchise is perhaps one of the most successful and renowned movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both movies have grossed approximately $1.1 billion worldwide and have 12 Academy Award nominations among them.

In December 2024, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther 3 was officially in the works. After Chadwick Boseman's untimely death in August 2020, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, took on the role of the Black Panther in the second movie. However, towards the end of the movie, we are introduced to T'Challa's secret son, who could potentially be the focus of the third film.

Denzel Washington is all set to make an appearance in Ryan Coogler's highly anticipated sequel. In the 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast released on June 5, 2025, Coogler revealed that working with the Fences star was always on his bucket list.

"Denzel is family at this point…I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time," he stated.

Ryan Coogler's previous projects

Ryan Coogler will be directing the third Black Panther film. (Image via Getty)

Ryan Coogler made his debut with the 2013 film Fruitvale Station, where he first worked with his longtime friend and partner in movies, Michael. B. Jordan. The movie follows Jordan as Oscar Grant, who wakes up and decides to become a better version of himself.

In an interview with The New York Times published on April 16, 2025, the director opened up about how he knew that he had made the right pick for the main actor.

"I knew he was going to be great in the movie, but it was all the other intangibles that I didn’t expect. Him being kind, respectful, responsible, family oriented, but also in the pursuit of excellence. It all started with us both being like, “Let’s make something great," you know what I’m saying? If we’re here, let’s be here," he stated.

Following up on the action-thriller film, Ryan Coogler entered the MCU and directed two Black Panther movies. He also directed the first Creed movie, which follows the story of the son of the boxing champion Apollo Creed, starring Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

Each of his films capitalizes on his strong visual aesthetic, narrative characterizations, and portrayal of social issues.

