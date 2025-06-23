7 romantic comedies to watch if you liked ‘The Valet’

The Valet, released in 2022, has been winning hearts for its romantic as well as hilarious take on fake relationships. While the trope is fairly common among romantic comedy movie lovers, The Valet offers new character storylines with an entertaining cinematic experience for the viewers.

Directed by Richard Wong, the film stars Samara Weaving and Eugenio Derbez in the leading roles. It follows Olivia (Weaving), a movie star, who, after a PR mishap, has to ask the hard-working Valet, Antonio (Derbez) become his fake fiancé.

If you loved watching The Valet, there are several other movies like To All The Boys I've Loved Before, following the same crux but with fresh and different plots. Nevertheless, they are bound to entertain the viewers till the very end.

The Proposal, Notting Hill, and 5 other movies to watch if you liked The Valet

1) The Proposal

The proposal movie (image via Prime Video)

The Proposal (2009) stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in leading roles. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the film follows Margaret (Bullock), a powerful editor who convinces her assistant, Andrew (Reynolds), to enter a fake marriage, so she doesn't get deported.

This idea is similar to The Valet's pretend relationship plot point. In both stories, characters use fictional relationships for their gain before eventually falling in love.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2018 (image via Netflix)

The 2018 film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo created a buzz among all rom-com fans soon after its release. Now a successful franchise, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, follows a high school girl, Lara Jean (Condor), who starts a fake relationship to save face after her private love letters are revealed.

The faux romance quickly becomes genuine. It takes on unexpected outcomes, emotional transparency, and the growth of real connection, much like The Valet.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3) Notting Hill

Notting Hill movie poster (image via Prime Video)

A cult classic, Notting Hill starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the leading roles, was released in 1999. The film explores the relationship between a well-known actress, Anna (Roberts), and the owner of a bookshop, William (Grant).

It showcases the difference between an ordinary man and a celebrity, exactly like the Richard Wong movie. Similar to the movie, Notting Hill also deals with the dynamics that are echoed by the difficulties of celebrity, media pressure, and public appearances.

Where to Watch: Netflix

4) The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date (image via Prime Video)

Adapted from the novel Asking For Trouble, the film was released in 2005 and stars Debra Messing and Dermot Mulroney in the leading roles. Clare Kilner's film follows a woman (Messing) who hires a male escort (Mulroney) to go on a date to her sister's wedding, to impress her ex-fiancé.

Exactly like The Valet's plot, in which a person is introduced into a romantic situation solely for show but ultimately develops a stronger bond.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) One Small Hitch

A scene from One Small Hitch (image via Prime Video)

Released in 2014, One Small Hitch stars Aubrey Dollar and Shane McRae in the leading roles. Directed by John Burgess, the film follows Molly (Dollar) and Josh (McRae), who get into a fake engagement to satisfy their families. However, things do not go as planned, as they try their best to hide their real feeling until the very end.

Just like The Valet's approach to save a situation by getting into a pretend relationship, One Small Hitch explores how two opposite people can fall in love even if they do not wish to.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) The Perfect Date

The Perfect Date (image via Netflix)

Directed by Chris Nelson, this 2019 movie stars Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, and Camila Mendes in the primary roles. The film follows a high school student (Centineo), who, to pay for his college tuition, creates an app where he offers himself as a stand-in boyfriend for different occasions.

It includes a transactional relationship that grows into something more significant, much like the Samara Weaving film. The plot also explores how relationships that start as fake can progress into romance and self-discovery.

Where to Watch: Netflix

7) Holidate

Holidate (image via Prime Video)

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in the leading roles, this 2020 film was directed by John Whitesell. Holidate follows two single people, who, to avoid romantic expectations and family pressure, decide to go on dates for the year's holidays.

Initially, the setup feels functional, but over time, an emotional bond develops. The film explores how ordinary companionship can result in unexpected intimacy and personal development, exactly like The Valet.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Other movies to watch if you liked The Valet are My Fake Fiancé, Crazy Rich Asians, Marry Me, and Maid in Manhattan.

