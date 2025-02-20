"I need a TATB wedding movie" - Fans react to Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reuniting at SAG Awards Spotlight dinner

The To All the Boys co-stars Lana Candor and Noah Centineo recently reunited on February 18 at the 31st SAG Awards Spotlight dinner and were seen posing together for pictures. Centineo and Condor got back together for the occasion four years since they last shared the screen together.

The reunion came five months after Lana’s interview with US Weekly, where she expressed her doubts about working with Noah in the future. On September 19, 2024, while promoting her collaboration with 3M for their upcoming documentary series Green Works, Condor told Us Weekly:

“I just don’t know if it would make sense. I don’t know if the audience could suspend their disbelief unless we just played older versions of our characters.”

Now, Netflix uploaded the same picture from the event on X on February 19, and Noah and Lana’s fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming comments. Referring to the To All The Boys movie series, they said that they need a fourth and the last part to cover Noah and Lana's characters, Peter and Lara Jean’s wedding.

“I need a TATB wedding movie, Netflix,” wrote one user.

Other netizens also felt the same way, as one said that there should be a fourth TATB movie, while another said that seeing them together is a nostalgic moment for all the fans of the movie.

“We need To all the boys 4 a final movie where they get married,” another user said, echoing the same sentiment.

“Is the year 2025 and we are still love them together,” wrote another user.

“Noah Centineo and Lana Condor reuniting at the SAG Awards Spotlight Dinner must have been a nostalgic moment for To All the Boys I've Loved Before fans!” stated one TATB fan.

Additionally, others also wrote similar things as one said that their chemistry is still intact, while another said that the reunion is heartwarming.

“So cool to see Noah Centineo and Lana Condor back together!” stated one X user.

“I can still feel their chemistry..” commented another one.

“Noah Centineo and Lana Condor's reunion is heartwarming, love their friendship and amazing energy,” another one wrote.

When Lana Condor and Noah Centineo spoke about their chemistry

Noah and Lana's fans want them for a 4th movie (Image via Getty Images)

At the Majordomo event in Los Angeles, Lana Condor was seen in a blue gown. It also had a strapless corset top with silver buttons running right down the center of the gown's upper half.

She had a minimal makeup look with open long, wavy and black hair. She attended the event with her husband, actor Anthony De La Torre, who was also her co-star in Netflix's 2022 series Boo, Bi*ch.

Condor's former co-star Noah Centineo from To All the Boys I've Loved Before was also present at the event. Noah Centineo, a SAG Awards Ambassador, wore a black suit jacket and matching slacks.

Even though Noah and Lana are not seen together often, Centineo has always been open about the close relationship he developed with her during the movies' production. In 2021, he talked about Lana and told Cosmopolitan U.K:

"I would say that we're like a married couple at this point. Whenever we get together you feel extraordinarily comfortable with the person because I've worked with her for three and a half years now and it's very seamless..."

During the same interview, Lana also shared similar comments about Noah and said:

"From the first moment I met him in the chemistry reads for the first film I just knew that... like we speak the same language. Our hearts kind of thump the same way... I think that’s really special."

Meanwhile, as of now, contrary to the fans' wishes, no announcement of To All The Boys Part 4 has been made.

