The Recruit star Noah Centineo talks about sobriety journey during recent conversation

On February 6, 2025, Noah Centineo appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast and spoke to the hosts, Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano, about his addiction issues in the past.

While promoting the second season of The Recruit, the 28-year-old star opened up about his addiction to alcohol and drugs between the ages of 17 and 21.

"I was working regularly, and I was doing a lot of drugs. I wasn’t doing anything crazy, I was just doing drugs a lot. And drinking all the time, every day and I was young. I had been doing that for a couple years," he said.

Trending

How did Noah Centineo get sober?

Noah Centineo as seen in the Netflix spy series The Recruit (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Noah Centineo mentioned that he was drawn to Los Angeles' party lifestyle and would go clubbing often when he first arrived in the city. He was addicted to drugs and alcohol while playing roles in shows like Ironside, Shake It Up, Newsreaders, See Dad Run, etc.

After spending a few years under the influence of drugs and alcohol, the Black Adam actor decided to get sober at 21 since he was worried about the direction his life was taking. He added that he took an inventory of his life and figured out how to get back to being happy like when he was 11 or 12 years old.

"I got sober when I was 21, from everything, for about a year and then that. So that was kind of the whole To All the Boys phase. And then after that I kind of went back to drinking a little bit but never really partied," he said.

Speaking about his sobriety, the XO, Kitty star said that he no longer self-medicates and instead focuses his energy on working out to feel balanced and centered. Noah also added that mastering his addiction felt like a superpower and that it improved the quality of his work and personal life.

"It taught me that sobriety or abstaining at certain points of your life can be like a super power. You sleep better, you’re more focused, you’re more accountable, you hold yourself far more accountable. If you have to prepare for something it’s not like you’re hungover and you’re tired or you can’t really remember your lines because of that."

Noah Centineo recently starred in the second season of The Recruit

The Recruit is a spy adventure series that premiered its first season on December 16, 2022, and its second season on January 30, 2025, on Netflix. The series was created by Alexi Hawley and produced by Hadi Nicholas Deeb, Agatha Barnes, and Marc David Alpert.

The Recruit centers on the recently graduated CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, played by Noah Centineo. In the first season, he gets entangled with a Russian CIA asset Max Meladze, and season two takes Owen to Seoul to help Jang Kyun, an NIS agent, in saving his kidnapped wife Nan Hee.

Noah Centineo has co-starred alongside Fivel Stewart, Colton Dunn, Aarti Mann, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Teo Yoo, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Laura Haddock, to name a few.

Both seasons of The Recruit are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback