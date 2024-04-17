The Blackcoat's Daughter actress Emma Roberts revealed an expensive gift that she took back from an ex-boyfriend after the breakup. She opened up about the gift while giving a tour of her LA residence to Architectural Digest. Roberts laughed while talking about it and said,

"But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it."

The 33-year-old actress revealed that the gift was a copy of Charles Portis' 1966 book Norwood. While she didn't reveal the amount she paid for the book when she purchased it, Abebooks has listed it for $3,360.

Recently, Emma Roberts was giving a tour of her house in LA, to Architectural Digest, where she spoke about a gift to an ex-boyfriend and why she took it back from him. Pointing at the classic book, the American actress said,

"This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex."

She added that she took it back after the breakup after realizing that it was quite expensive. It seemed that she had the first edition of the book, which is reportedly a rare find on Etsy and is sold at a hefty price of $4,500.

Roberts spoke about the expensive gift but did not reveal anything about the ex-boyfriend in this context. The book, originally published in 1966, is also available on Amazon. While the paperback or the Kindle version costs less than $10, the hardcover version is $180.

In the home tour, she did not just talk about the funny incident, but also about her doll collection. Emma Roberts showcased a Leggy Jill Doll, which was a gift from her boyfriend Cody John. Leggy Jill Doll is a 1970s vintage Hasbro doll that has distinctly long legs. Emma said,

"I got her for my birthday. I was looking for Leggy Jill for over a year, and then my boyfriend surprised me with her."

The American Horror Story actress revealed that while Cody wanted her to keep the doll inside the box, she wanted it in the open. Emma said,

"I feel like if you're gonna collect dolls, you might as well enjoy them."

Emma Roberts further talks about her love for books and dolls

Along with loving dolls, It is worthwhile to note that Emma also enjoys reading. She started her book club Belletrist on Instagram, in March 2017 to celebrate and discuss books every month. She said, during the house tour,

"I just love to actually sit here read on this couch. This is kind of like my quiet room."

While talking to the Architectural Digest, Emma Roberts revealed that she feels safe and protected in the house. She further described her house as "a womb." Roberts continued by saying,

"What I love about this house is it speaks for itself, where it is like a grownup dollhouse. It's very storybook."

Emma opens up about how she wanted the house to have a touch of the relationship that she shares with her son since it was just the two of them when she moved into the house. The actor and producer had her son with her ex-partner Garrett Hedlund, whom she dated for about three years.

Apart from American Horror Story, Emma Roberts has also appeared in several other movies and TV series like Unfabulous, The Hills, Ashby, and Maybe I Do.

