Who is Chloe Lewis' ex-boyfriend, Danny Flasher? TOWIE star involved in car crash with 4-year-old son, months after split

Chloe Lewis, a prominent figure from TOWIE, recently shared that she and her young son Beau were involved in a car accident. The ITV personality reassured her fans about their safety and took to Instagram to apologize for her recent social media absence.

Chloe shared an update on her Instagram story. (Image via Instagram @chloelewis91)

Chloe provided an update on her four-year-old son's well-being, stating that they are both safe, but Beau has been feeling unwell since the incident. On January 25, she took to Instagram and wrote:

“Sorry I've been quiet but I've had a poorly bubba for a week and also had a small car crash (we are fine). We have been indoors getting better and even though Beau has been poorly, I've loved just every minute of switching off, relaxing and being with my favourite little person.”

TOWIE star Chloe Lewis has ended her relationship with partner Danny Flasher, a banker hailing from Essex, after seven years of being together. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2017, share a four-year-old son named Beau, born in 2019.

Addressing speculations surrounding her relationship, the 32-year-old confirmed the unfortunate news of their breakup when asked about being a "single mama" on Instagram.

Who is Chloe Lewis' boyfriend, Danny Flasher?

The TOWIE star met Dabby Flasher in the year 2017. According to the Daily Mail, on her 26th birthday celebration, Chloe Lewis enjoyed a dinner outing with a "special person." Back in 2017, OK! Lifestyle stated that before officially revealing her relationship with Danny, she playfully teased her anonymous date on Instagram.

Alongside a selfie capturing her on the way to dinner, Chloe shared:

“Special birthday dinner, with a special someone [love heart], wearing jacket @spottedonceleb.”

In a touching gesture, Chloe Lewis and her beau chose Valentine's Day to make their relationship official on social media. She took to Instagram, sharing a love-filled snapshot of herself and her newfound partner.

At the time, Chloe didn't disclose her beau's name, but her 821k followers swiftly applauded the romance. Initially, Chloe opted to keep details of her latest relationship confidential, choosing to tease a few hints on Instagram to keep her fans intrigued and guessing.

However, on November 20, 2023, Chloe Lewis disclosed on her Instagram Q&A that she and her boyfriend Danny Flasher had parted ways after being together for seven years.

In an Instagram Q&A session on November 20, 2023, Chloe disclosed that she and Danny had quietly separated after enduring a "rubbish" and "complicated" few years. Responding to fans' inquiries about her relationship status and whether she was a 'single mama', she replied:

"Life doesn't always go to plan (which I have found really hard) but I think everyone has their own journey. You have to just live yours & not put too much pressure on yourself. Don't compare yourself to others. I've had a real rubbish 2 years and now, I'm a single mum but I have Beau at that's my focus & my priority."

However, Chloe didn't dismiss the possibility of finding love again and expanding her family. When asked if she wants more children, she revealed, 'I always wanted a big family.' She said:

"Becoming a mum was harder than I expected, but I do love it there's no feeling like it. So never say never!"

In the meantime, on January 25, 2024, she and her son met with an accident. She did not share the details of the accident.

