What are the symptoms of sepsis? TOWIE star Debbie Bright reveals daughter's medical condition

TOWIE star Debbie Bright’s daughter, Georgia was recently rushed to the hospital after contracting a potentially life-threatening case of sepsis. The TV personality’s daughter was initially diagnosed with tonsillitis, but her health rapidly took a turn for the worse. Sepsis is described as the body's "extreme response to an infection."

Bright opened up about Georgia's condition on social media, where she also tried to spread awareness about the condition. She said that her daughter was someone who goes "100 miles an hour" and only takes to bed when she was unwell.

As she spoke about sepsis, Debbie also listed the symptoms of the infection. These include difficulty breathing and swallowing, rashes, photophobia, abdominal pain, bloody urine, confusion, jaundice, and signs of a stroke.

TOWIE star Debbie Bright’s daughter and Lydia Bright’s sister, Georgia Bright, was recently rushed to the hospital after contracting a deadly infection called sepsis. NHMINFORM.scot states that sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection.

The CDC says that it is a life-threatening medical emergency, which is the body's "extreme response to an infection." Sepsis happens when an already present infection triggers a "chain reaction" throughout the patient's body."

The CDC also lists infections that can lead to sepsis most often as starting in the lungs, the urinary tract, the skin or the gastrointestinal tract. It adds:

"Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, or death."

Debbie took to social media to talk about the scary but very real complication and said that she didn't know how to start the post. However, she reminded her followers that her main aim was to highlight the importance of a "window of opportunity."

The TOWIE star added that people often take their health for granted and believe that their bodies are doing just fine. Bright emphasized that health is their wealth but is often neglected.

The reality star added that people often fail to nurture themselves with kindness, time, and nourishment, and said:

"Saying all of this it could be a tiny thing that turns out something so desperately serious we just don’t see it coming."

According to her mother, Georgia fell ill a few weeks ago and took to her bed. Bright also said that since her daughter is someone who goes "100 miles an hour," when the latter took to bed, Debbie knew that something was wrong. She also said that she moved Debbie to her house and nursed her day and night.

The reality star said that after a visit to the doctor, they were told that Georgia had tonsillitis. However, Debbie said that things rapidly changed and Georgia had to be rushed to the hospital and was told that she had contracted sepsis. The former added that as parents, people know their children better than anyone and may detect when something is wrong.

Georgia replied to the post and stated that she would not have been able to get through the last two weeks without her mother. She called her mother her “complete rock” and stated that she couldn’t possibly love her mother anymore.

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) stars such as Carol Wright, Jessica Wright and more took to the post to show their support and wish Georgia a speedy recovery.

TOWIE was on air for 29 seasons with the final season airing in 2021. It was described as “part reality show and part soap opera.” It revolved around the lives of a glamorous group of people living in Essex. Episodes of the reality show can be streamed on Hulu.

