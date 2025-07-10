Night at the Museum set to release a reboot, work begins on the new movie

Nearly 20 years after Ben Stiller first played a night guard at New York’s Museum of Natural History, Night at the Museum is getting a reboot. The new film is in early development under Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, in collaboration with Disney’s 20th Century Studios.

The reboot will feature a new story with different characters but will stay within the same magical setting where museum exhibits come to life at night. Tripper Clancy (Stuber, Die Hart) has been tapped to write the script. Levy, who directed the original trilogy, returns as producer alongside Dan Levine and Emily Morris. A release date has not been announced.

The reboot will not be a remake of the original trilogy but instead a fresh take with new characters and an original storyline. Producers aim to modernize the franchise while maintaining its heartwarming and comedic charm. The magical element, where museum displays come to life at night, will stay the same, but the location, actors, and story will change.

Tripper Clancy has been selected to write the reboot’s screenplay. Clancy is known for his work on action comedies and is expected to bring a balance of wit and energy to the film. While a director has not yet been confirmed, the project is in good hands with Levy overseeing it. Levy founded 21 Laps Entertainment and is known for Night at the Museum and other hits, including Stranger Things and The Adam Project.

Disney and 20th Century Studios are working to revive beloved family properties, and this reboot is part of that effort. It suggests that the studio still believes the movie will remain popular for years to come. There are no specific details yet about a direct link to the original characters, but the new film will likely include some nods to the classics.

The original franchise

In 2006, the first Night at the Museum was released. The film is based on a children's book by Milan Trenc from 1993, of the same name. The movie was directed by Shawn Levy. Ben Stiller played Larry Daley, a divorced father who takes a job as a night watchman at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan. Later, he learns that an ancient Egyptian artifact causes the displays to come to life every night.

Robin Williams played Teddy Roosevelt, Owen Wilson portrayed Jedediah, Steve Coogan played Octavius, and Rami Malek portrayed Pharaoh Ahkmenrah. Carla Gugino, Ricky Gervais, Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney, and Mizuo Peck also appeared in the cast.

The original movie was followed by two sequels: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014). The second movie was set in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., while the third took place at the British Museum in London.

The sequels introduced new characters—Amy Adams as Amelia Earhart and Dan Stevens as Sir Lancelot—and the main plot continued to focus on Larry's adventures and the exhibits coming to life. The franchise also released an animated spin-off called Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again in 2022, which aimed to attract a younger audience with its animated style.

The Night at the Museum trilogy has earned over $1.3 billion worldwide, and its comeback marks a new chapter for the franchise. Although the reboot will feature a different cast and storyline, it will continue the magical premise that first captivated audiences nearly two decades ago.

Currently, there are no announcements regarding casting or the director, but Shawn Levy's return as producer promises to preserve the spirit of the original trilogy.

