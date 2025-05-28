Ben Stiller responds to 'weird' Pat McAfee's bitterness towards Knicks fans in Game 4: "Other than that Indy fans were awesome"

Actor and New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller responded to Pat McAfee's diss during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. McAfee trolled Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet early in the fourth quarter to hype up the Indiana Pacers crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, McAfee was given a microphone to help get the crowd going. He called Stiller, Lee and Chalamet "sons of b*tches" and urged Pacers fans to send them home back to New York with their ears ringing.

Stiller responded to McAfee on X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting on one of the videos of the ESPN and WWE commentator's moment.

"Yes. Weird. We were happy to be there and cheer our team and other than that Indy fans were awesome.👏," Stiller tweeted.

Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet were among a bunch of New York Knicks fans in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Their team brought it, but eventually came up short and will need to win three straight games to avoid another failed campaign.

As for Pat McAfee, he's a popular figure in Indianapolis due to his career as a punter for the Colts from 2009 to 2016. He reached mainstream success due to his sports show, The Pat McAfee Show.

A fan then called out Stiller and the Knicks fanbase for treating a Pacers fan by throwing garbage at him two weeks earlier after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Stiller acknowledged that it was wrong and a bad look for Knicks fans.

"All good. The garbage was bad," Stiller tweeted.

Ben Stiller among stars in star-studded affair in Indiana

Ben Stiller among stars in star-studded affair in Indiana. (Photo: IMAGN)

Ben Stiller wasn't the only Hollywood star in attendance at Tuesday's Game 4. He was joined by Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet, as well as rapper 50 Cent. Comedian and Indiana Pacers superfan Mike Epps was also there, along with several Pacers alumni.

Some of the former Pacers players shown were Danny Granger, Jermaine O'Neal, George Hill, Lance Stephenson, Darren Collison and Antonio Davis. The fan who got attacked by Knicks fans, Hans Perez, was also at courtside.

WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H was also there to support Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, who both had cameos on SmackDown last year. He seemingly predicted the Eastern Conference finalists a year before it happened.

Haliburton put on a show, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists without any turnovers to give the Pacers a 130-121 win.

