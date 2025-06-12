Absolution on Hulu: Digital release date & streaming details 

Hans Petter Moland's Absolution was released theatrically on November 1, 2024. The action-thriller movie follows Thug, a gangster diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Estranged from his family, he attempts to escape his past and reconnect with his daughter and grandson. His journey leads him to correct his mistakes from the past and find redemption.

The movie's cast is led by Liam Neeson as Thug, along with other actors including Yolonda Ross, Daniel Diemer, Javier Molina, and Frankie Shaw. Absolution has a runtime of 112 minutes and an IMDb rating of 5.2/10. Viewers can watch the movie on Hulu since it's set for digital release on June 13, 2025.

Streaming details of Absolution

A still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Absolution is also available to stream on Prime Video. However, it will also be premiering on the digital platform Hulu on June 13, 2025, more than a year after its theatrical release.

The film's action-packed sequences and immersive visuals have an undeniably great effect on the big screen, but for those waiting to watch at home, they won't have to wait long.

The movie was produced by Warren Goz, Eric Gold, Roger Birnbaum, and Michael Besman. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Prime Video, reads:

"An aging ex-boxer working as muscle for a Boston crime boss receives an upsetting diagnosis. Despite a faltering memory, he attempts to rectify the sins of his past and reconnect with his estranged children. He is determined to leave a positive legacy for his grandson, but the criminal underworld isn't done with him and won't loosen their grip willingly."

All about Absolution

Absolution follows an aging Thug, a decades-long employee of a Boston crime lord, who was once a respected boxer and devoted member of the underworld but is now struggling with the realities of a violent existence. Diagnosed with a devastating brain disorder, he discovers he has months to live. Tormented by his previous decisions, he embarks on a quest for redemption.

He aims to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Daisy, and see his grandson, hoping to leave a legacy greater than death. Meanwhile, tensions simmer within the gang as Charlie's hotheaded son Kyle becomes more unstable by the day. Thug is drawn into one last mission, but it goes awry when he learns that the mission is human trafficking.

Not able to disregard the ethical burden of the offense, Thug rebels against his bosses, trying to rescue a trafficked child and topple the outfit. His actions provoke retaliatory violence, which is followed by an action-packed climax. Ultimately, Thug gives his life to defend the people he has grown to care about, opting for conscience rather than loyalty in one last attempt at redemption before his time is up.

Liam Neeson on playing Thug in Absolution (2024)

53rd Golden Camera Awards Ceremony - Source: Getty

In an exclusive interview with Moviefone published on October 29, 2024, Liam Neeson opened up about his reaction to reading the script for the first time.

"I just liked the script when Hans-Petter Molland sent it to me. I had worked with Hans before in a film called ‘Cold Pursuit' five years ago. Loved being with him. He and I get on. We're pals now I like to think. He's a very good director, and I thought this was interesting," he stated.

When asked about his approach to playing a character with memory loss, Neeson replied,

"There's certain action sequences in it, which I've done before, but he's a character who's suffering from this chronic traumatic encephalopathy, CTE, and it can be an incredibly dangerous very debilitating disease. I just thought it was interesting. This guy who was a thug, has done some nasty, horrible things in his life for money, it's his job to be a thug, but he is looking for some kind of thread of redemption."

Absolution is set to premiere on Hulu on June 13, 2025.

