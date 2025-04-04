"A couple of times I’ve felt weary of it!"- When Liam Neeson made his feelings clear about his acting career

Liam Neeson is once again back in the news after the release of Naked Gun's first trailer, which sees the veteran actor in a completely different light. The crime spoof movie, whose original version was released in 1988, is going to star Liam Neeson in the role of Frank Drebin Jr. The role was originally played by Leslie Nielsen in all the previous installments.

Neeson has not done a role like this one in quite a while. Rather, the actor has primarily taken up more drama-oriented roles and a lot of action roles. Seeing the actor in this new avatar has drawn a lot of reactions from fans across the world.

When an actor has been in the industry for as long as Liam Neeson has, they are bound to feel dissatisfied at some points. Liam Neeson also sometimes felt weary of acting, something he discussed in a 2021 interview with The Talks. When asked if he ever felt tired of his job, Neeson said:

"A couple of times I’ve felt weary of it! The main thing that would concern me is if I ever felt jaded — I don’t mean tired, physically tired, because that is a sort of exhaustion I kind of welcome."

He expanded:

"But I sometimes have worked with actors and actresses that are just jaded, they are kind of not putting in the effort that’s required, they can’t be bothered with the emotion of a scene, or they just phoned it in. It hasn’t happened very often, but a couple of times I have been with actors who have been like that for years, I must admit."

He also addressed in the interview that he feared becoming an actor unwilling to put in the requisite effort one day.

"I really don’t want to end up becoming that sort of actor"- Liam Neeson on trying to not become an actor who does not put in effort

Acting is a tough job and when one is engaged in it for a long time, it can sometimes become difficult. Neeson admitted that he has worked with actors who were unwilling to put in the effort required for good acting. In this same interview with The Talks, the Oscar winner also said that he really hopes he does not become like that at any point in his career.

After his earlier response, Liam Neeson was asked if he ever feared he would turn into one of the actors that he mentioned. He replied:

"I mean, I remember thinking, “God I do not want to end up like that.” I really don’t want to end up becoming that sort of actor that can’t really be bothered to make the effort to explore another aspect of a scene."

Thankfully, even at 72, Neeson is still exploring, doing new kinds of roles, and gaining acclaim for his performances. He is also involved in many projects that are currently in production.

The actor will soon be seen in The Naked Gun reboot. Alongside that, he will also appear in Cold Storage, The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, Hotel Tehran, 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, and The Mongoose, all of which are either filming or in production.

