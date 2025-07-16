Almost Cops: Full list of cast and characters explored

Almost Cops, originally titled Bad Boas in Dutch, premiered on July 11, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The 95-minute action-comedy-thriller is a fast-paced film directed by Gonzalo Fernandez Carmona that offers a refreshing twist to the buddy‑cop genre.

The film is shot in the bustling streets of Rotterdam and uses all the elements of slapstick humor, emotional stakes, and a mystery with a crime at its center as two unlikely friends, Ramon and Jack, join to find a solution to the personal tragedy.

Main cast of Almost Cops

Almost Cops depends a lot upon the chemistry between the two leads and the colorful performances from a diverse and well-rounded main cast. Each performer adds to the dynamics of the film, with comedy, emotional range, and action.

1) Jandino Asporaat as Ramon

Jandino Asporaat plays Ramon in Almost Cops (image via Instagram/jandinoasporaat)

Ramon is a kind-hearted and sincere Buitengewoont Opsporingsambtenaar (community enforcement officer) intent on protecting the law in a humane way. His search for justice further intensifies because he discovers that his brother had been killed, and this becomes the emotional core of his alliance with Jack.

2) Werner Kolf as Jack

A hot‑headed former detective demoted to community officer duty. Jack offers unconventional tactics and carelessness, yet shares Ramon’s burden of grief. Their differences in style finally laid the foundation of a friendship--a criminal investigating team.

3) Florence Vos Weeda as Dilan

Dilan, a fellow BOA and played by Florence Vos Weeda, provides a calm and stable element in the movie. Serious-minded and even-tempered, she acts as a mental and emotional backbone of the enforcement team, most of all to Ramon. Her character dictates the need for teamwork, logic, and integrity in the face of pressure.

Dilan brings stability to the more hot-blooded characters in the show, and her allegiance to her fellow officers displays the subtle heroism of the modern community officers.

4) Ferdi Stofmeel as Bruno

Ferdi Stofmeel plays a BOA in the movie (image via Instagram/ferdistofmeel)

Bruno (played by Ferdi Stofmeel) is a dedicated BOA and a key part of Ramon’s team. His friendly and funny nature adds lightness to the story, though he’s tough when needed.

His easygoing bond with his teammates and strong loyalty bring warmth to the group, highlighting the daily challenges BOAs face on the streets.

Supporting cast of Almost Cops

Juliette van Ardenne as Brenda

Ergun Simsek as Shakir

Stephanie van Eer as Charly

Rian Gerritsen as Janet

Romana Vrede as Chief Daphne de Koning, Jack’s stern detective supervisor

Teun Kuilboer as Guido

Victoria Koblenko as Lizzy

Daniël Kolf as Juan

Yannick Jozefzoon as Kevin – Ramon’s late brother, whose death sets the story in motion

Mark Rietman

Nazmiye Oral

Stef Cuijpers

Boyd Grund

Phi Nguyen (voice)

Richard Groenendijk

Jetty Mathurin

Kenneth Asporaat

Crew and production of Almost Cops

Crew and Production of Almost Cops (Image via Netflix/about)

Director: Gonzalo Fernández Carmona

Writers: Kenneth Asporaat, Joost Reijmers, Thomas van der Ree (co-scripted)

Producer(s): Jorn Baars (Executive Producer), Maarten Swart, Kenneth Asporaat

Cinematography: Gregg Telussa

This Dutch action-comedy combines humor and fast-paced adventure to present one of the ideal selections of a buddy-cop tale with a local twist. Almost Cops was officially released on Netflix on July 11, 2025, and is now available for streaming worldwide.

