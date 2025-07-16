  • home icon
Almost Cops: Full list of cast and characters explored

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Jul 16, 2025 06:28 GMT
Almost Cops: cast and characters explored (image via youtube/netflix)
Almost Cops: cast and characters explored (image via youtube/netflix)

Almost Cops, originally titled Bad Boas in Dutch, premiered on July 11, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The 95-minute action-comedy-thriller is a fast-paced film directed by Gonzalo Fernandez Carmona that offers a refreshing twist to the buddy‑cop genre.

The film is shot in the bustling streets of Rotterdam and uses all the elements of slapstick humor, emotional stakes, and a mystery with a crime at its center as two unlikely friends, Ramon and Jack, join to find a solution to the personal tragedy.

Main cast of Almost Cops

Almost Cops depends a lot upon the chemistry between the two leads and the colorful performances from a diverse and well-rounded main cast. Each performer adds to the dynamics of the film, with comedy, emotional range, and action.

1) Jandino Asporaat as Ramon

Jandino Asporaat plays Ramon in Almost Cops (image via Instagram/jandinoasporaat)
Jandino Asporaat plays Ramon in Almost Cops (image via Instagram/jandinoasporaat)

Ramon is a kind-hearted and sincere Buitengewoont Opsporingsambtenaar (community enforcement officer) intent on protecting the law in a humane way. His search for justice further intensifies because he discovers that his brother had been killed, and this becomes the emotional core of his alliance with Jack.

2) Werner Kolf as Jack

A hot‑headed former detective demoted to community officer duty. Jack offers unconventional tactics and carelessness, yet shares Ramon’s burden of grief. Their differences in style finally laid the foundation of a friendship--a criminal investigating team.

3) Florence Vos Weeda as Dilan

Dilan, a fellow BOA and played by Florence Vos Weeda, provides a calm and stable element in the movie. Serious-minded and even-tempered, she acts as a mental and emotional backbone of the enforcement team, most of all to Ramon. Her character dictates the need for teamwork, logic, and integrity in the face of pressure.

Dilan brings stability to the more hot-blooded characters in the show, and her allegiance to her fellow officers displays the subtle heroism of the modern community officers.

4) Ferdi Stofmeel as Bruno

Ferdi Stofmeel plays a BOA in the movie (image via Instagram/ferdistofmeel)
Ferdi Stofmeel plays a BOA in the movie (image via Instagram/ferdistofmeel)

Bruno (played by Ferdi Stofmeel) is a dedicated BOA and a key part of Ramon’s team. His friendly and funny nature adds lightness to the story, though he’s tough when needed.

His easygoing bond with his teammates and strong loyalty bring warmth to the group, highlighting the daily challenges BOAs face on the streets.

Supporting cast of Almost Cops

  • Juliette van Ardenne as Brenda
  • Ergun Simsek as Shakir
  • Stephanie van Eer as Charly
  • Rian Gerritsen as Janet
  • Romana Vrede as Chief Daphne de Koning, Jack’s stern detective supervisor
  • Teun Kuilboer as Guido
  • Victoria Koblenko as Lizzy
  • Daniël Kolf as Juan
  • Yannick Jozefzoon as Kevin – Ramon’s late brother, whose death sets the story in motion
  • Mark Rietman
  • Nazmiye Oral
  • Stef Cuijpers
  • Boyd Grund
  • Phi Nguyen (voice)
  • Richard Groenendijk
  • Jetty Mathurin
  • Kenneth Asporaat

Crew and production of Almost Cops

Crew and Production of Almost Cops (Image via Netflix/about)
Crew and Production of Almost Cops (Image via Netflix/about)
  • Director: Gonzalo Fernández Carmona
  • Writers: Kenneth Asporaat, Joost Reijmers, Thomas van der Ree (co-scripted)
  • Producer(s): Jorn Baars (Executive Producer), Maarten Swart, Kenneth Asporaat
  • Cinematography: Gregg Telussa
This Dutch action-comedy combines humor and fast-paced adventure to present one of the ideal selections of a buddy-cop tale with a local twist. Almost Cops was officially released on Netflix on July 11, 2025, and is now available for streaming worldwide.

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

