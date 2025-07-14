Skill House: Full list of cast and characters explored

Skill House premiered on July 11, 2025, and is available for streaming on major platforms. Directed by Josh Stolberg, this horror film follows the gripping story of Carter Swick, a social media influencer who is reeling from the brutal murder of his sister, Lauren.

Carter and nine other influential people are taken hostage and forced to play a deadly game called "The Skill House." They are having a hard time dealing with their loss. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson hosts the game, which pits the influencers against each other in a series of tough challenges.

The contestants have to do tasks that get more dangerous, and the player with the lowest score is eliminated in ways that get more and more violent and fatal.

The competition is based on the scary idea that "clout" is the most important thing for survival. Those who want to stay in the game have to use their fame to their advantage and push themselves to the limit.

Carter is haunted by the memory of his sister's murder, which makes his fight for survival more difficult.

The Skill House cast includes talented actors, with Bryce Hall leading as Carter Swick. Other notable stars include Hannah Stocking, playing Carter’s sister Lauren, and Neal McDonough, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Main cast of Skill House

1) Bryce Hall as Carter Swick

Bryce Hall at Vegas Auto Gallery Grand Opening (Image via Getty)

Bryce Hall plays the role of Carter Swick, a social media influencer who is deeply affected by the murder of his sister, Lauren. When Carter is put into the deadly game, he has to deal with a series of dangerous challenges in order to stay alive.

The American media personality Bryce Hall has a huge following on both TikTok and YouTube. People all over the world know him from his videos, which have earned him millions of social media followers. Hall had a small role in He's All That (2021), which came out before Skill House.

2) Hannah Stocking as Lauren Swick

Hannah Stocking at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Getty)

Hannah Stocking plays Carter's sister Lauren Swick. Her tragic death sets off the whole plot of the movie. Lauren only has a small part in the game, but her death has a big effect on Carter, and he can't stop thinking about her.

Hannah is a well-known comedian and internet personality. She first became famous on Vine and then grew her following on YouTube and TikTok.

Prior to Skill House, Stocking starred in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) and featured in music videos such as G-Eazy’s Tumblr Girls.

3) Neal McDonough as Brandon Vega

Neal McDonough (Image via Getty)

One of the contestants on Skill House, Brandon Vega, is played by Neal McDonough. The competition is even more dangerous now that Vega is playing the deadly game. He has been acting for a long time and is known for his parts in Band of Brothers (2001), Desperate Housewives (2008–2009), and Minority Report.

McDonough has also been in a lot of TV shows, like Arrow and Yellowstone, in addition to movies.

Supporting cast of Skill House

50 Cent as Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Self)

Jacob Skidmore as Sebastian Bousman

Gunner Burkhardt as Asher

Kaitlyn Squires as Finn

Leah Pipes as Rumer Brandjes

McCarrie McCausland as Josiah Wolk

Emily Mei as Amanda Lashing

Caitlin Carmichael as Maureen 'Mo' Hart

Dani Oliveros as Kirsten Anderson

Abigail Killmeier as Molly Rose Richardson

Ivan Leung as Keo Lau

Paige VanZant as Peyton Hackl

John DeLuca as A.J. Berg

Rumor Willis as Newswoman

Martha Boles as Newswoman

Drew McAnany as Sean

Stu Kiesow as Triller Killer

Crew and Production

Director : Josh Stolberg

: Josh Stolberg Writer: Josh Stolberg

Producers:

Brad Baskin

Brett Dahl

Ryan Kavanaugh

Patrick Peach

Shane Valdez

Norman Reiss (Executive Producer)

Taylor Powers (Executive Producer)

Bobby Sarnevesht (Executive Producer)

Josh Stolberg (Executive Producer)

Composer : Ryan Huntley Andrews

: Ryan Huntley Andrews Cinematographer: Will Barratt

Editors:

Peter Harding

Sawyer Hurwitz

Casting Directors:

Nickole Doro

Shayna Sherwood

Production Designer: Chris Giammalvo

Skill House is running in theatres in the US.

