7 documentaries to watch if you liked 'Trainwreck: The Real Project X'

Trainwreck: The Real Project X left audiences in shock with its authentic depiction of teenage party culture gone awry. This documentary featured real videos of destruction, clutter, and the chaotic aftermath that followed an extraordinary house party.

After binge-watching, several audiences found themselves searching for the same content after watching Trainwreck: The Real Project X. The documentary displayed that reality often serves more stunning moments than any scripted storyline could imitate.

For fans who enjoyed Trainwreck: The Real Project X, other documentaries offer equally engaging experiences. These documentaries capture the real narrative of chaos, human behaviour at its most extreme, and destruction.

Woodstock 99, Fyre, Spring Breakers, and four other documentaries to watch if you liked Trainwreck: The Real Project X

1) Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This Netflix documentary explores the failure of the Fyre Festival. Billy McFarland promised a spectacular luxury but delivered complete chaos instead. This documentary reveals the dark side of social media hype, which creates huge expectations that reality can never meet.

All the party lovers and influencers arrived on a barren island hoping for the big party, but to no avail. This documentary captures the equal sense of the following failure and impending doom that made Trainwreck: The Real Project X so compelling.

The audience witnesses the eventual breakdown of the company and its strategy. The filmmakers interviewed the key people who witnessed this complete chaos. Their narrative revealed how fast situations can spiral beyond comprehension. The documentary serves as a cautionary tale about advancing party culture. It shows the equal destructive energy that defined Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

This film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This exploration of the 1999 Woodstock revival by HBO depicts how tragic nostalgia can be sometimes instead of refreshing. The festival focused on celebrating music, peace, and culture.

Instead, it became a ground of battle for violence and destruction. The documentary captures the equal raw energy that defined Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

There was real footage showing crowds creating utter chaos by setting fires and vandalizing properties. The heat, combined with poor planning and overpriced water, created numerous challenges for the crowd.

The concertgoers turned into an angry mob at this concert. The documentary illustrates how quickly a celebratory mood can turn into a sense of being trapped in chaos. It resonates with the unpredictable nature of events displayed in Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Spring Breakers

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary takes the audience behind the scenes of America's most infamous spring break destinations. The college goers move to beat towns with one vision in mind. They want to party without any consequences or limits. The movie captures the same chaotic energy that made Trainwreck: The Real Project X so intriguing to watch.

The visuals of real footage showed the audience the raw aftermath of a week-long celebration that went wrong. There were arrests made, hotel rooms destroyed, and many lives transformed forever.

The documentary reveals the intense and dark side of party culture in its truest sense. The chaos resembles the dark themes depicted through Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Social Dilemma

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Although not entirely focusing on the party culture, this documentary explores how social media can escalate destructive behaviours among consumers.

This film shows how online platforms encourage bad decision-making among young users. Social media consumers tend to seek validation through increasingly dangerous activities and stunts. The connection to Trainwreck: The Real Project X becomes clear when watching how social media gathered the evidence of the utter chaos.

Tech industry insiders reveal how algorithms promote provoking and stimulating content over safety. The documentary explains how destructive behaviour can spiral out of control online in today's generation.

It provides context for grasping the disasters of the modern party. The movie serves as a companion piece to understanding and comprehending the viral sequences, such as Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

The documentary is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Untold: Crimes and Penalties

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix documentary explores the Danbury Trashers hockey team and their association with organized crime. The narrative involves a teenage general manager and a chaotic team. The documentary captures the same sense of controlled disaster that defines Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

The real visual shows hockey games that are more like street fights than sporting fights. The team's actions attracted a lot of people looking for entertainment through chaos and destruction.

This documentary is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Class Action Park

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary, presented by HBO, encompasses the reckless abandonment of the most dangerous amusement Park in New Jersey.

The park was inaugurated with inaccurate safety regulations during the 1980s and 1990s. The visitors sustained major injuries through things that were designed more for thrilling moments than for safety.

The film shares the same energy as Trainwreck: The Real Project X by showing perilous fun. The former employees reveal shocking details about daily operations and all the tragic experiences. The guest treated the park like a playground with no boundaries.

The documentary includes footage of accidents that could build terror among modern audiences. It represents the equal spirit of reckless actions that made Trainwreck: The Real Project X compelling.

It is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Tinder Swindler

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This haunting documentary follows the narrative of a con artist who employed dating apps to lure vulnerable women to get money. Simon Leviev developed a fake personality to attract women with his power and wealth, only to later take away more than he gave.

The film depicts how digital age love can turn into a complete nightmare without check. Like Trainwreck: The Real Project X, it demonstrates how fast any situation can spiral beyond comprehension.

There is footage of real victims sharing their stories of betrayal and financial loss caused by his lies. This documentary reveals the genuine exchange of messages and the facade of fake Instagram accounts, telling the story. It captures the same essence of developing chaos behind a lie that was the core of Trainwreck: The Real Project X.

This film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

These seven documentaries share common themes and essence with Trainwreck: The Real Project X. Let us know in the comment section which one left you stunned the most.

