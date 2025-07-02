Potential storyline plans for Liv Morgan when she returns to WWE (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has been one of the best performers in the women's division over the past few years. The 31-year-old is an integral part of WWE storylines, and her shoulder injury, suffered during an episode of Monday Night RAW, has altered many plans for the promotion.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, potential return plans were revealed for the former Women's World Champion. Roxanne Perez is currently filling in for Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, and that's meant to further the Liv and Roxanne storyline.

WrestleVotes revealed that this is the story WWE wanted to tell with Morgan even before her injury. It looks likely that once Liv returns after healing from her injury, she'll step right back into a programme with The Prodigy, something that was being teased before she was ruled out.

"This is the story they were gonna tell with Liv, either injured or not, and unfortunately, she's now injured, but it was gonna be this heat between her and Roxanne, and now Roxanne can step in her place, hold her title, and create an organic story in that regard. So, I'm happy for her and I think it works for Evolution, I think it works for The Judgment Day, so we'll see where it goes, but I think they came out of it okay with this Liv Morgan injury," he said. [From 2:25 onwards]

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles at this month's Evolution. It was announced on this week's episode of RAW that the champions would defend their title in a Fatal Four-way against teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

