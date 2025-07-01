5 teams that can challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez was in danger of having to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championships due to the injury to Liv Morgan. But Finn Balor spoke to General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and he convinced them to allow Roxanne Perez to replace Morgan and hold the tag team gold with Rodriguez.

But the GMs have also made things difficult for The Judgment Day duo. The new team will now enter a Fatal Four Way match in their maiden defense at Evolution 2025, facing a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Without further ado, here are five teams that could show up at the all-women’s premium live event and challenge the tag team champs.

#5 Michin and B-Fab are aiming for doubles gold

Michin and B-Fab became close due to their rivalry with Chelsea Green during the Women’s United States Championship tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder. While The Hot Mess became the first-ever Women’s US Champ, Mia Yim and B-Fab joined forces to form a tag team.

A few weeks ago, on WWE SmackDown, the duo declared that they are aiming for the Women’s Tag Team Championship in a backstage segment. Interestingly, they also competed in a Number One Contender’s Gauntlet match ahead of WrestleMania 41 to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. While they faced a setback back then, they would look forward to securing a win this time.

#4 Natalya and Maxxine Dupri could steal the show at WWE Evolution

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri are another newly formed tag team on the RAW brand. Nattie is seemingly a mentor for The Alpha Academy member, and in a backstage segment a few weeks ago, the multi-time WWE women’s champion noted that she is happy with Dupri's progress.

If this team gets to represent the red-branded show, they will have to work hard. As seen in the Number One Contender’s Gauntlet match ahead of ‘Mania, the duo lost pretty easily due to a coordination mistake.

Dupri got too excited and didn’t tag in Natalya when she could have, and ended up getting pinned. It will be interesting to see if they have made any progress since then and if they get to compete in this Fatal Four Way.

#3 Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could team up at WWE Evolution 2025

For several weeks, Alexa Bliss has been trailing and trying to befriend Charlotte Flair. The Queen has always coldly rejected the offer of Little Miss Bliss, but the latter has shown herself to be useful. Flair got ganged up on by The Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre and Piper Niven) after she defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match on the June 20, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss rushed to her aid and fended off the lackeys of The Hot Mess. Despite this save, The Queen walked off without acknowledging Lexi’s help. However, there is a big chance that the two women team up in the future and represent the blue-branded show at WWE Evolution to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

#2 The Secret Hervice would look forward to branching out

Expand Tweet

The Secret Hervice has been protecting Chelsea Green ever since she became the inaugural United States Champion. While the Canadian wrestler no longer has the title, the duo of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven still have their allegiance pledged to The Hot Mess. Now, the two could branch out from the role of bodyguards and focus on advancing their careers.

Both Niven and Alba Fyre are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but with different partners. This time, the two could join forces and look forward to winning the doubles gold as a team. This would also bring more credibility to The Secret Hervice, and it would be interesting to see if Chelsea Green praises her lackeys if they win or if she gets jealous of them.

#1 Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx could win the doubles gold for their faction

The Fatal Influence has emerged as one of the strongest factions on NXT. Jacy Jayne is the current NXT Women’s Champion, and her teammates, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, have played a big role in keeping her in power. Now, the two could team up and win championship belts for themselves.

The Fatal Influence has always fought for their representation and opposes the rise of former D1 athletes on the developmental brand. Thus, they may try their best not to let them represent NXT in the Fatal Four Way match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. It would be interesting to see which of these teams make it to WWE Evolution and fight Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

