Netflix’s Almost Cops ending explained: Is Guido alive?

Almost Cops arrived on Netflix on July 11, 2025. The movie is about Ramon and Jack, two Community Service Officers who get caught up in a drug operation that is going on all over Rotterdam. The story goes on, and the audience sees how the duo changes as they find out the dark secrets long hidden within their police force.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Almost Cops. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Ramon's half-brother and a detective with the CID, Kevin, gets killed during a failed drug bust. Later, Ramon and Jack work together to find a huge circle involving dishonest police officers and a wealthy businessman who runs Rotterdam's drug trade. They put everything at risk to get justice for those who did wrong.

During the final confrontation at the top of the van der Vloed tower, Ramon overpowers Guido in a brutal fight. Guido slips from Ramon’s grip and falls off the building, landing on a van. Guido dies at the end of the movie, as implied by Ramon's reaction.

Final fight and Guido’s death: The fall of a traitor in Almost Cops

A still from Almost Cops (Image via Netflix)

The final sequence of Almost Cops is centered around the fight between Ramon and Guido on the roof. Guido, a coworker Kevin used to trust, turns out to be the one who killed him and roots on the CID's corruption.

After saving each other from several dangerous situations, Ramon and Jack storm the van der Vloed tower. Ramon gets to Guido as chaos breaks out and CSOs distract guards. A rough and angry fight starts.

Guido makes fun of Ramon by reminding him of the last moments of Kevin's life. His goal is to hurt Ramon severely. So Ramon fights back, driven by grief and a sense of rightness. He hits Guido so hard that he falls off. Even though he is mad, Ramon grabs his hand and tries to save him.

But Guido grabs Ramon's necklace, which was his dad's last gift to him, and Ramon flinches. Guido loses his balance and falls. He dies, as shown by Ramon's reaction.

The real mastermind: Richard van der Vloed’s hidden empire

A still from Almost Cops (Image via Netflix)

As the story progresses, Ramon and Jack find out that Guido and his group are only a part of a bigger plot. Richard van der Vloed, who runs van der Vloed Enterprises and is a well-known businessman, turns out to be the real boss. He keeps a good public image while being in charge of both of Rotterdam's major drug gangs, the Rits and the Bhukaris.

Richard's drug business is based in the van der Vloed tower, which is the tallest building in the city. From the upper floors, where he is safe and powerful, he runs the city's criminal underworld. Richard's actions in public, such as riding a bike, are just a show to hide his crimes and prevent people from suspecting him. The first thing that leads Ramon to believe him is that he is often seen at crime scenes.

Ramon’s approach toward Richard

While Richard is often seen riding a bicycle and mingling with regular citizens, this disguise hides his deep involvement in illegal trade. His interactions with the CSO officers—especially Ramon—are subtle hints.

Ramon eventually notices that Richard is present at every major crime scene. This realization sparks his suspicion and leads to the film’s final confrontation.

A still from Almost Cops (Image via Netflix)

Ramon and Jack reject CID

Ramon and Jack talk to Richard after the fight with Guido. Richard gets more cunning than expected. He pulls a gun on them, ready to kill the last threat. But instead of getting physical, Ramon appeals to Richard's sense of right and wrong. He gives him a chance to change his ways and tells him that it's never too late to do the right thing.

His calm words make Richard put down his gun and give up. Ramon's faith in peace and empathy prevails. Later, Ramon and Jack are offered positions in CID but both men politely decline. It's because of their jobs as CSOs that they feel freer and like they have a voice.

A new chapter for the city

A still from Almost Cops (Image via Netflix)

Through their investigation, Ramon and Jack learn how deeply the CID is corrupt. Officers like Guido, Lizzy, and Juan had harmed people with their authority. Daphne wasn't involved in the crimes, but her lack of knowledge made them easier to do. Jack and Ramon lost faith in the old system because of this oversight flaw.

Now, Rotterdam starts to change after Richard, Guido, and the drug gangs are caught and jailed. The power gap that was left behind makes room for a safer, cleaner city. Ramon and Jack keep working on the streets, and the kindness of these two heroes gives the CSO department new honor. Officers such as Dilan, Charly, Brenda, and others are motivated. The public has more respect for CSOs.

Jack and Ramon now work closely with people in the area. They help people who have been hurt by drugs get better. The focus shifts to children in particular. Ramon's long-held dream of giving kids a place to go that is free from crime and drugs starts to come true.

Jack and Ramon’s brotherhood restored

A still from Almost Cops (Image via Netflix)

Before they get to the fight on the roof, Guido tells Ramon that Jack was with Kevin when he died, but didn't tell him. Ramon, shattered, pulls away from Jack because he is hurt and mad. Their relationship is in danger because of the rift between them.

Even so, Jack still puts everything at risk to save Ramon when Richard's guards capture him. He plans the rescue with the help of Moussa, Youssef, and their gang, who used to be minor criminals but are now living better lives with the help of Ramon and Jack. Along with other CSOs like Dilan, Brenda, and Shakir, they break into the tower to keep the guards from seeing them.

Jack tries to talk to Ramon, but Ramon doesn't want to. Jack apologizes, now that he knows that hiding the truth was wrong and that fear made him do it. Ramon chooses to forgive him.

The rooftop battle in Almost Cops is one of loyalty, courage, and justice. Ramon takes on Guido, and Jack confronts Richard and his remaining allies. Both of them risk their lives again, not for glory, but to fulfill the promise of justice for Kevin and the city.

Jack sees Ramon's pain as Guido falls from the roof. He knows what his friend has to go through to stay good in a bad world. Jack steps in to control things when Richard pulls out a gun while Ramon tries to keep things calm.

Dilan and Ramon’s romantic conclusion

A still from Almost Cops (Image via Netflix)

Almost Cops starts with Ramon trying to ask Dilan to go on a date. He feels nervous, so he changes his invitation to a simple meal in the cafeteria. She's sad, but it's clear that she likes him. Throughout the movie, they keep up a respectful and helpful relationship, but Ramon never quite gets the courage to say how he feels.

Dilan grows into an important part of the team as things go on. She helps with the last attack on the van der Vloed tower as part of the mission to catch Richard and Guido. Fearing harm for the sake of others makes her trust in Ramon grow.

At the end of Almost Cops, after the last battle and the start of the city's recovery, there is a short break in time. Ramon and Dilan are seen sitting together, looking happy and at ease. They appear close and seem to be dating now.

Ramon finally has peace, a reason to live, and someone to share it with. He talks about plans for a house near the end of Almost Cops. Dilan laughs and smiles.

Almost Cops is available to stream on Netflix.

