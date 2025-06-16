7 docuseries to watch if you liked Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.

26 suitcases. 700 kg of cocaine on board. Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. explores how one of the biggest drug busts in the world took place. Two unassuming pilots, Bruno Odos and Pascal Fauret, and two French Nationals who do not fit the drug mule profile were brought under the scanner in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The biggest question is: Who is responsible?
Told through interviews, news footage, and commentary from law enforcement, this docuseries explores how so many people were accomplices in letting huge quantities of drugs into one of the most secure spaces: the airport. The 3-part series has a run-time of approximately 40 minutes per episode.
For fans who enjoyed the intensity, the unraveling, and the alleged illicit connections to politicians (including the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy) in Netflix's Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft, here are seven docuseries to binge.
Narcoworld: Dope Stories, The Crime of the Century, and other docuseries for Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. fans
1) To Catch a Smuggler (2012-present)
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection team takes viewers into the gritty, intense, and sometimes logistically nightmarish world of airport violations, from smuggling contraband to fraudulent visas. With over 70 episodes of riveting television, fans get into the nitty-gritty of stopping illegal substances from entering the United States.
Fans of Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft., looking for a more in-depth view into what happens after an airport drug bust, will enjoy this show. With real-life accounts, shocking reveals, and episodes dedicated entirely to large-scale cocaine discoveries, it is the perfect binge.
Where to watch: Disney+
2) High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (2021)
Michaella and Melissa's lofty ambitions to smuggle £1.5 million worth of cocaine into Spain crashland when they get arrested at the Jorge Chavez International Airport. How did the "Peru Two" go from living ordinary lives to getting entangled in the murky drug underworld?
What follows is worldwide attention on the case, imprisonment in a maximum security prison, and tales of horror and intrigue straight from Michaella McCollum herself. The storyline and its aftermath told through five episodes will leave fans of Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. hooked.
Where to watch: Netflix
3) The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend (2023)
Family drama, but make it about the ultra-rich, and fans have the intriguing tale of L'Oreal heiress Lilianne Bettencourt. Illicit affairs, a financial trail leading to the French President Nicolas Sarkozy's political campaign, tax evasion, and every other suspicion in the book plague the heiress, foiling her relationship with her daughter and her credibility with the rest of the world.
Both The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend and Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. were directed by Maxime Bonnet, a French filmmaker with an eye for storytelling. Fans who enjoyed the narrative style of Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. will appreciate this 3-part docuseries that unravels the seemingly glorious life of a billionaire.
Where to watch: Netflix
4) Narcoworld: Dope Stories (2019)
The dark underbelly of drugs and its cascading effects on societies is a common thread that connects multiple cities around the world. By zooming in on four major drug hotspots, Netflix's Narcoworld: Dope Stories takes fans smack dab into the middle of the fight to keep the streets clean. It's law enforcement against wily drug cartels, in a Narcos-inspired real-life tale.
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft., and Narcoworld: Dope Stories try to piece together the what and the how of drug smuggling. It dips its toes into different parts of the community, from rich rave parties in the United Kingdom to poor communities in Rio De Janeiro.
Where to watch: Netflix
5) Contraband: Seized At the Border (2023)
Over six seasons, the show follows Customs and Border Protection Officers as they safeguard the US-Mexico border with a keen eye for detail and a quest for safety. While some viewers find the format repetitive after the first season, the show is a great watch for fans of Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.
If you want to immerse yourself in the world of law enforcement and their commitment to keeping drugs and other illegal substances off the streets, adding this show to your watchlist is a must.
Where to watch: Max/Prime Video
6) Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (2021)
From high school best friends to two of the most notorious drug kingpins in Miami, Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon live the "American dream" on their own terms. The six-episode docuseries follows the years of struggle to capture the thrill-seeking drug traders and put an end to their twisted Robin Hood-esque mission.
Directed by Bill Corden, the show explores the rise and fall of two seemingly normal men, well-loved and respected by their community, and what they did behind the scenes. This psyche is similar to Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft., where people nobody suspects end up being involved in illegal operations.
Where to watch: Netflix
7) The Crime of the Century (2021)
Two drugs. Criminal masterminds with greed far beyond human understanding. What happens next is the crippling opioid crisis in the United States whose effects are felt till today. When Purdue Pharma and Insys Therapeutics made OxyContin and Fentanyl more widespread, communities, law enforcement, and even the government intervened to try to stop them before it was too late.
Both Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. and The Crime of the Century have wildly different plotlines, but at their core, they're both stories about the audacity of a crime nobody could have gotten away with, but somehow almost did. The latter is a more expansive view of a drug crime and how it slowly seeped into every crack in the United States healthcare system, making it a more macroscopic watch for fans.
Where to watch: Max
Fans of Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. can also watch fictional shows around drug busts like Narcos and Breaking Bad.