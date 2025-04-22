What is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 on Netflix all about? Everything you need to know before you watch the series

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 is the final installment of the popular coming-of-age series, which is co-created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. The German-language series follows the lives of childhood best friends, Moritz Zimmerman and Lenny Sander, from the fictional town of Rinseln.

Over the course of the first three seasons, they turn into drug dealers by selling drugs online through their website, MyDrugs. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 takes Moritz and his friends on a final adventure where they unwittingly get involved in the crime boss Behzat Aygün's illegal drug operation.

Netflix has described the official synopsis of season 4 as:

"Moritz has a plan for BonusLife, but he'll need to raise money first. Ersan suggests a meeting with his boss, who immediately puts them on the spot."

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 brings the story of Moritz and friends to a conclusion

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) premiered its first season on May 31, 2019, on Netflix. The second season arrived on July 21, 2020, and the third followed on July 27, 2021.

The first three seasons centered on the teenage nerds, Moritz and Lenny, running an illegal drug empire online and concluded with Moritz serving prison sentence for his crimes.

The series returned for its fourth and final chapter on April 8, 2025. In How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, Moritz returns home after serving four years in prison and attempts to rebuild his life by planning to start a legitimate online business.

But he begrudgingly joins the start-up venture BonusLife, launched by his friends Dan and Lenny in his absence.

A series of events lead to him getting entangled in the world of drug trafficking again, courtesy the owner of BroFrost Frozen Foods, Behzat Aygün.

In the midst of all the chaos, a string of murders take place, which is investigated by Moritz's ex-girlfriend Lisa at great risk to her safety.

After his antics endanger the life of his friends, Moritz is forced to take a life-altering decision.

Is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 worth a watch?

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 showcases Moritz and his gang as 20-something adults trying to find their place in the world.

They embark on another chaotic adventure filled with unexpected twists that tests their friendship at every turn.

The show's talented cast slips back into their characters easily, despite returning after nearly four years.

Moreover, the writing is as sharp as ever and retains its signature humor, while balancing it with the season's high-stakes drama and mystery.

The fast-paced narrative is another highlight of the season, which touches on themes of friendship, love, family, betrayal, and loss.

Lastly, the series finale delivers an emotional ending that will tug at the heartstrings of longtime fans who have followed the characters since season 1.

5 shows to watch if you're interested in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4

After watching How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, add these five shows to your watchlist.

1) Dope Thief (2025) - The crime drama series features Ray Driscoll (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny Carvalho (Wagner Moura) as childhood friends who get embroiled in a large-scale drug nexus, while pretending to be DEA agents.

2) Skins (2007-2013) - The British coming-of-age series offers an honest portrayal of teenage life by tackling subjects like peer pressure, the influence of drugs, and the ever-evolving nature of friendships with biting humor.

3) Breaking Bad (2008-2013) - It delves into the seemingly ordinary high school teacher, Walter White's transformation into a ruthless drug lord.

Despite its darker tone, Breaking Bad touches upon similar themes of ambition, and greed, and has the central character's redemptive arc in common with the German series.

4) Only Murders in the Building (2021-Present) - The millennial Mabel Mora teams up with the baby boomers, Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, to solve murder mysteries in their upscale Arconia building. Like Benedikt and Amira from How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, they report their findings in a podcast.

5) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021) - The sitcom centers on the detectives working at NYPD's 99th Precinct. Moreover, the heartwarming friendship between Jake and Charles is reminiscent of the bromance between Moritz and Lenny.

Conclusion

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 features a fun, riotous adventure with compelling characters and an intriguing storyline that keeps viewers hooked till the very end.

The season can be easily binge-watched as it includes six episodes of nearly 30 minutes each. Moreover, it offers longtime fans the chance to bid farewell to their beloved characters as they settle into their lives.

Viewers can stream all episodes of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 on Netflix.

