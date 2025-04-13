Where was How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 filmed? All filming locations explored

Netflix released the dark humor crime drama How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 on April 8, 2025. Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann co-created the series, with the story set to conclude with the fourth and final installment. The series is told from the perspective of a high school teen, Moritz Zimmermann, who starts peddling drugs to rekindle his love for Lisa Novak.

Ad

The series is inspired by the true story of Maximillian Schmidt, which took place in Leipzig in 2015. The story follows Moritz, whose online drugs business quickly spirals out of control and becomes international.

Moritz and his business partner cum friend Lenny face the consequences of doing business in this dangerous world.

Ad

Trending

As per moviedelic.com, an entertainment news site, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 was filmed primarily in Bonn and Cologne. The series is set in the fictional town of Rinseln, which consists of actual locations from these two German cities.

As per IMDb, the series has received a rating of 7.8/10, based on over 43,000 reviews so far.

All filming locations of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 explored

Bonn, Germany

Ad

North Rhine-Westphalia, Bonn: The famous cherry blossom is in full bloom on Saturday, in Heerstraße and Breite Straße. (Image via Getty)

As per thebulletintime.com, the primary location for filming was Bonn, a city in Germany, due to its blend of suburbs and a small town. An educational facility situated in Gudenauer Weg, Bonn, serves as the location for Rinseln High School.

Ad

Most of the production was carried out in the Ippendorf district of Bonn, as the small-town look of the district was suitable for the story's setting.

Moritz's and the other main characters' homes were filmed at Spreestraße. Most of the exterior shots in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 were filmed in the federal city of Bonn itself.

The city is situated on the bank of the river Rhine in the Cologne administrative district in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ad

Cologne, Germany

The interior of the seated and empty Lanxess Arena, Cologne. (Image via Getty)

The article from thebulletintime.com continues to state that production for the interior shots took place in the German city of Cologne. The Georg-Büchner-Gymnasium at Ostlandstraße 39 in Cologne was a vital filming location for How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4.

Ad

The production crew also custom-created many interior spaces for the shoot, including Moritz's bedroom.

Certain scenes from the final season were filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters, a gaming competition hosted at Lanxess Arena in Cologne in August 2024. Cologne is the largest city in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, located on the River Rhine (Lower Rhine).

The city's popular tourist attraction is the Kölner Dom, the third-tallest church and tallest cathedral in the world.

Ad

What is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 all about?

Ad

The trailer for How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 was released on March 5, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel.

The fourth and final installment of the series continues the story of Moritz, who has returned to Rinseln after four years in prison.

Moritz returns with the hope of leading a normal life after serving time, but things don't work out as planned. A wave of new underground entrepreneurs threatens his legacy of MyDrugs as he realizes his work has inspired many to enter the business of selling drugs online.

Ad

Challenged by new competition, Moritz re-enters his old life with his friend Lenny.

With new players in the game now and old enemies still trying to get him, the season is set to conclude the story of Moritz Zimmermann.

The cast and crew of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4

Maximilian Mundt, Lena Urzendowsky, and Frau Gretel speak on stage at the "How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" Netflix Screening on April 07, 2025, in Cologne, Germany. (Image via Getty)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 was created and written by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. Armin Franzen and Borris Kehl are the credited cinematographers.

Ad

The series is produced by Bildundtonfabrik and distributed globally by Netflix.

The list of cast members includes Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmerman and Lena Klenke as Lisa Novak, Moritz's ex-girlfriend. Danilo Kamperidis also stars as Lenny Sander, Moritz's best friend.

The list also includes Damian Hardung as Daniel Riffert, Luna Baptiste Schaller as Gerda Schwerdfeger, and Leonie Wesselow as Fritzi Neuhaus.

Other notable cast members are Bjarne Mädel as Jakob 'Buba' Otto, Lena Urzendowsky as Milena 'Kira' Bechtholz, and Maren Kroymann as Doro Otto.

Ad

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 was released on April 8, 2025, and is available exclusively on Netflix for the audience globally.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More