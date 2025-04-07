How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 is ready to bring back the genius hustler and online drug lord, Moritz Zimmerman, back in action one last time. The coming-of-age dark humor crime television series, created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, became globally popular for its stylized cinematography, editing, and humorous narrative.

The story till now has explored the journey of Zimmerman as he established an online drug business with his high-school friend Lenny Sander. He occasionally took help from his girlfriend, Lisa Novak, and friend, Daniel Riffert. However, his exploits landed him in jail in the final moments of season 3.

The season will premiere on Netflix on April 8, 2025. The upcoming season will star Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonidas Emre Pakkan, Lena Urzendowsky, Leonie Wesselow, and Hasan Ali Mete in prominent roles.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 release date and how to watch it

As mentioned above, the fourth season will premiere on Netflix on April 8, 2025. Like the earlier season, all the episodes will drop on the platform at once. The episodes won't be available or streaming on any other platform. Here's the season's release schedule for various regions:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9: am India (IST) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8:00 pm

To watch the episodes, a Netflix subscription is required, which starts from $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package. The Standard Ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month, and the Premium plan costs $24.99. Extra members can be added to the plan with an additional fee.

What is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 about?

The series began with an angry Moritz Zimmerman hacking his ex-girlfriend's social media account to get back at her, but it slowly escalated into him making an untraceable online drug delivery business. However, the untraceable business was eventually traced, putting Zimmerman behind bars for four years.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 will tell Zimmerman's story after his incarceration, as per the trailer that was released on March 5, 2025. The world has moved on without him, and Zimmerman must reinvent himself to catch up.

When he finds out that Dan and Lenny now own Bonus Life and have turned it into a successful supplement start-up, he must take control of Bonus Life at any cost.

Here's the official synopsis of the season,

"After four years behind bars, Moritz is back in Rinseln, ready to take his life back – but the past has a damn good memory."

The series is known for its unique and stylistic filmmaking, which includes experimental camerawork, editing, and score. After a delay of four years, the anticipation among the fans for the new season is high.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 cast

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 will have most of the previous cast members returning to their previous roles. Maximilian Mundt will lead the pack as Moritz Zimmerman as the nerdy-genius hacker, rebuilding his life after spending four years in prison.

Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, and Damian Hardung will also reprise their respective roles of Daniel Riffert, Lisa Novak, and Lenny Sander. The new addition to the cast includes Leonidas Emre Pakkan and Hasan Ali Mete.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 and other upcoming shows on Netflix.

