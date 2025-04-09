How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 ending explained: Why does Moritz fake his own death in the end?

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 dropped on April 8, 2025, on Netflix. The German comedy-drama series, co-created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, is inspired by a true story. The show's fourth and final season features six episodes and follows Moritz, Lenny, and Dan on their last adventure together.

At the end of season 3, Moritz was sentenced to eight years in prison for selling drugs online through the MyDrugs website. The latest season kicks off four years later, when he gets parole and returns to his life in Rinseln. Despite his determination to start a legitimate business, he gets entangled in an illegal drug operation and unwillingly puts Lenny and Dan's lives in danger.

Hence, Moritz fakes his own death and goes to live far away on an oil rig so that his antics will no longer disrupt his friends' peaceful lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4.

Moritz, Dan, and Lenny work together at BonusLife in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4

Moritz, Lenny, and Kira are seen working at BonusLife in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

In How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, Moritz returns home to find that his younger sister, Marie, has taken charge of the household, while his father, Jens, works at the post office. He reunites with his best friend, Lenny, at Fritzi's bar and also catches up with Dan, Lisa, Kira, and the rest of the gang.

Lenny has married Kira, and they have a young son named Lando. Meanwhile, Dan has turned the idea for BonusLife from season 2 into a successful start-up that sells liquid nutritional supplements to busy gamers. He offers Moritz a job as a junior programmer and a 2% share in his company.

Moritz is hurt when he discovers that Lenny lied to him about working for the company when he is an equal partner in the business. Feeling angry and left out, Moritz plans to seize control of BonusLife by purchasing a majority of its shares. Ersan, a fellow inmate he befriended in prison, becomes his ally in the mission.

Moritz and Lenny as seen in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Moritz knows that BonusLife is looking for an investor. He asks Ilgen to pose as the fake investor, Thomas Müller. He also gets a loan of €1 million from Ersan's boss, Behzat Aygün, Brofrost Frozen Foods' owner. Dan and Lenny accept Müller's offer of €1 million for 49% of the company shares, unaware that Moritz is behind the deal.

In the final episode of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, Dan and Lenny figure out that Moritz is the major shareholder of their company, as he owns 51% (49+2) shares in their business venture.

However, Moritz is also in for a surprise as he learns that BonusLife is in shambles and was close to claiming bankruptcy before the investment. Furthermore, his association with the Brofrost owner endangers the lives of his friends, through no fault of their own.

Hence, Moritz decides to fake his own death and go off-grid to work on an oil rig. In the final moments of the series, Lenny receives a friend request from the username m2000. His shocked expression conveys his belief that it is from Moritz, as he used the name m1000 while operating MyDrugs.

What is the connection between Brofrost and the murders?

Police officers Benedikt and Amira, from the cybercrime unit, investigate a series of unsettling murders in Rinseln while reporting their findings in their Tatüta Talk podcast.

Moritz had made a secret deal with the state police in exchange for getting an early release from prison. Using his exceptional coding skills, he programmed a spyware (disguised as a software update) that gave Benedikt and Amira access to the private chats on phones used by criminals to plan their illegal activities.

Through the spyware, the cybercrime unit learns of Behzat's involvement in drug trafficking. His frozen food company, Brofrost, is a front business for his illegal activities.

Feeling paranoid about coming under the police's radar, Behzat set off to kill his own drug dealers to expose the mole within his criminal organization.

During his meeting with the drug lord, Moritz explains that the mole is not a person but spyware on their phones. So Behzat forces him, at gunpoint, to create an encrypted software that will protect all his digital devices from the spyware and prevent any sensitive information from reaching the cybercrime unit.

Lisa finds out the truth in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4

Fritzi and Lisa as seen in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Freelance journalist Lisa Novak, Moritz's friend and past lover, is intrigued by the murders in her hometown and goes around digging for the truth. Her search leads her to discover that the owner of Brofrost is behind the murder spree.

Lisa and her boss, Elif, report their findings to the police chief, Rainer Welter, unaware that he is in cahoots with Behzat. With Welter's tip, the crime boss plants a bomb in Elif's car to kill both women. Elif loses her life, but Lisa narrowly survives the murder attempt.

In How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 finale, Lisa and her friends, Fritzi and Kira, visit Welter after Lenny is kidnapped. During their conversation, Kira becomes convinced of Welter's complicity and hatches a plan to trap him. The women hold him hostage and force him to record his confession, which they hand over to Amira.

Who survives the final showdown in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4?

Maximilian Mundt plays Moritz Zimmerman in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

After Benedikt is killed while investigating Brofrost, Amira raids the company headquarters in episode 5 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4. Although Behzat and his henchmen escape in time, the police shut down the frozen food business forever.

However, the criminal mastermind wants to restart his drug-selling business online, so he kidnaps Moritz, Lenny, Dan, and Ersan. He takes them to a desert to fix the servers before planning to kill them off.

Moritz convinces Behzat to use BonusLife as his new front, saying Dan can help him run the operations. He also offers himself and Lenny as systems administrators to ensure the business runs smoothly.

However, Behzat only wants one person for the role and gives them a gun to decide, saying whoever kills the other person can have the job.

Meanwhile, Ersan triggers a small explosion to let the best friends escape in a car. As they are being chased down, Moritz steps out of the vehicle and offers himself up to Behzat to ensure Lenny's safety.

An image of a young Moritz and Lenny from How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

After Lenny bids his friend goodbye and drives away, he hears the sound of gunshots in the distance and believes Moritz to be dead. However, the reality is quite different.

When Moritz confronts Behzat and his two henchmen, all four of them point their guns at each other. Moritz's gun accidentally goes off and starts a chain reaction that ends up killing Behzat and his goons, while sparing him.

Instead of returning to his friends, Moritz chooses to start his new life offshore on an oil rig. He realizes that his actions have always brought chaos to his friends' lives. Thus, walking away symbolizes his final act of love for them.

With time, his friends carry on with their lives. Lenny's wife, Kira, accepts a job offer in Silicon Valley and prepares to move her family to the United States. Furthermore, Ersan becomes the major shareholder of BonusLife (at Moritz's insistence) and works alongside Dan to rebuild the company.

All six episodes of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 can be streamed on Netflix.

