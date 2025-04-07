How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 27, 2021. Based on a true story, the series follows high school outcast Moritz Zimmermann and his best friend, Lenny Sander, as they launch an online drug empire, all in a misguided attempt to win back Moritz’s ex-girlfriend, Lisa Novak.

It starts off as a small business, but it is only a matter of time before the whole thing spirals out of control, and everyone involved faces the drastic consequences of their actions. With season 4 scheduled for release on April 8, below is a recap of what went down in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3: Moritz sought consultancy services

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 kicked off with Moritz struggling to get MyDrugs 2.0 off the ground. He offered Lenny money for his stem cell therapy and a can of energy drink for his sugar rush in exchange for his help with coding the new site. Lenny refused the offer, and Moritz's friends kept giving him the cold shoulder.

Daniel, Kira, and Lenny's attempts to source drugs for their site Candy Bay were in vain. In a desperate attempt to get MyDrugs up and running, Moritz got Lenny kidnapped on the way back from the school trip. He begged for Lenny's help and managed to convince him this time.

Moritz apologized to Lenny and told him that he missed him, but Lenny was asleep at the time. The next morning, Moritz tried to pay Lenny again, but the latter refused. While leaving, Lenny had told Moritz that he was not a CEO like Steve Jobs and that he was Tim Cook at best.

Lisa was friends with Moritz again. Unbeknownst to Moritz, Lisa was recording everything he was telling her about the online drugs business. Moritz was concerned about what Lenny had said, and when Maarten became the admin of the MyDrugs site, he tried talking to Marlene and Beeke to no avail.

That is when he decided to seek consultancy services and hired a consultant named Peter Ilgen, who would help him keep his position as a CEO. It backfired, and Peter got shot in the foot while he was observing a meeting at their office in Rotterdam. Moritz got angry and went off on Maarten, Marlene, and Beeke before storming out of there with no plans to return.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3: Moritz went back to Rotterdam for Lenny

In How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3, Lenny, Daniel, and Kira started a new site called Candy Bay to accumulate funds for his treatment, but it failed because they could not source the drugs. Ultimately, Lenny took the site down, and later that night, his condition got worse.

Daniel and Kira wanted to help Lenny, so Daniel took Kira's suggestion and tried OnlyFans. Kira, on the other hand, tried stealing money from her mother's bank account and got arrested.

The investigation into Moritz was still going on, and Hidden Bossman was the policeman himself. He told Moritz that the police knew his name even after Jens had already destroyed the one evidence he had.

When Moritz found out that Lenny was in the hospital, he went there and told him that he had a plan that could still help them earn enough money for the treatment. Moritz went back to Rotterdam to execute the plan he had in mind. He tipped off the police about the Dutch in exchange for his freedom. Their plan worked, but they soon learned that the Dutch were not arrested.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3: Moritz took the fall for his friends

At their school graduation party, the Dutch showed up and caught Daniel, Lenny, and Moritz. After learning about his son's involvement in MyDrugs from Lisa, Jens arrived at the school and shot Marlene and Beeke. Jens tried his best to save Moritz, but the police from the CID remained unconvinced.

Meanwhile, Moritz, Lenny, Daniel, Kira, and Fritzi were holding Maarten hostage at the school in the finale of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3. Lisa arrived there and was followed by Joseph. Lisa, who had recorded everything Moritz had told her about MyDrugs, informed him that she had told Jens about the site.

They voted on whether to kill Maarten, and it was decided that they should not. Ultimately, Moritz pretended that he never wanted to shut down MyDrugs, and Lenny was a fool for believing that he was doing all this for him. This leaves everyone disappointed, and they leave.

Moritz surrendered to the police and told them there was no one else with him. Maarten ran away after Moritz freed him. Moritz was imprisoned and was helping the people in prison with some work. So, his demand for a laptop was fulfilled. He found a way to use the internet and would play video games and even Skype with his friends.

Lenny got his treatment and was living with Kira. Daniel and Fritzi were together, and Lisa moved to Berlin to study journalism. Moritz was still running MyDrugs as his Bitcoin wallet kept expanding. At the end of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3, someone promised Moritz they would get him out of prison.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 will premiere on Netflix on April 8.

