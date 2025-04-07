Where was Netlix’s Pulse filmed? All filming locations explored

Netflix's Pulse has stormed the streaming universe—no pun needed. The thrilling medical drama does not merely drop viewers into the ER; it drops them into a countdown with a deadly hurricane bearing down on Miami. With dramatic character stories, life-and-death medical situations, and a hospital on lockdown, Pulse revamps the old hospital drama in a high-pressure, high-stakes way.

At the center of this chaos is Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, a third-year resident who finds herself making life-or-death decisions seemingly out of the blue when her ex-partner, Dr. Xander Phillips, becomes suspended. She is supported by a vibrant and heterogeneous team that includes her best friend Sam Elijah, the politically astute Dr. Natalie Cruz, and Tom Cole—a dashing surgical resident from Britain.

Although the show takes place in a Miami trauma center, many of its fans want to know if it was, in fact, filmed in the Magic City. The answer: yes—and no. Here is a complete rundown of the shooting locations that gave life to Pulse's hurricane-whipped world.

Miami, Florida – The main shoot location for Pulse

Given that Pulse takes place in a Miami hospital, it would only be fitting that some of the series was shot on location in Miami-Dade County. The production crew took full advantage of the city's colorful and diverse imagery to add to the realism of the show. From scenes along the beach to shots of the skyline, the city's natural beauty and energetic vibe make it the ideal setting for the storm-swept medical drama.

A key filming location was Jackson Memorial Hospital, one of the largest public hospitals in the U.S., known for its helipad and emergency facilities. Its inclusion added a level of authenticity to the ER sequences. The hospital's rooftop was used for several dramatic scenes, including medical evacuations and tense moments involving helicopter landings.

Aside from that, Sunny Isles Beach prominently appeared in many episodes. The sparkling ocean, palm trees, and high-rises of luxury provided a drastic contrast to the oncoming hurricane, representing the calm before the storm. The beach also presented the audience with glimpses into the characters' personal lives outside the hospital premises, providing an emotional depth.

Another important location was Downtown Miami, in and about the Miami River Condos. Although Pulse's fictional Maguire Medical Center isn't a reality, outside scenes of the region were cleverly used to make the area around the hospital feel authentic. The urban sprawl effectively sold the illusion of the active trauma center operating day and night amidst an emergency situation.

Albuquerque, New Mexico – A frugal creative solution

Although Miami served as the setting for most of the series, not every episode was shot there. The majority of the interior hospital scenes were filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. By doing so, the production company could create and manage elaborate hospital interiors without interfering with actual medical facilities.

Albuquerque's charm wasn't merely logistical—it was also fiscal. The city is famous for providing competitive tax incentives and a robust local crew base. More than 200 local crew members and 30 background actors took part in the shoot, recreating the bedlam of a trauma ward amidst a hurricane.

Surprisingly, Albuquerque has emerged as a hub for TV and film production in recent years. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans may notice the city's appearance since both award-winning shows were shot there as well. It's obvious the city continues to show its versatility as a stand-in for other places—including a hurricane-stricken Miami hospital.

A realistic yet fictional world

Although the Maguire Medical Center is purely fictional, combining actual Miami locations with carefully built sets in Albuquerque makes for an immersive and credible world. The combination of palm-lined shores, real hospital rooftops, and intense interior drama makes Pulse a visually engaging and emotionally charged series.

By deciding to shoot in two very disparate cities, the makers of Pulse managed to achieve a perfect balance of realism, budget, and artistic control. The outcome is a gripping drama that not only conveys the severity of emergency medicine but also vividly describes a city living on the brink of catastrophe.

Whether you’re drawn to the emotional depth of the characters or the high-octane medical scenes, knowing where Pulse was filmed only adds another layer to the show’s storytelling.

Catch the latest episode of Pulse streaming on Netflix.

