Pulse season 1 episode 8 recap: What happened between Danny and Xander?

The medical drama Pulse season 1 aired on Netflix on April 3, 2025. It takes place in Maguire Medical Center in Miami and focuses on the personal and professional lives of the staff as doctors, physicians, and nurses.

Ad

In episode 8, Retreat, Dr. Danny Simms and Dr. Xander Phillips discussed a prior s*xual harassment complaint during a human resources meeting. The storyline showed past events from their association as the scene jumped back to a retreat.

The healthcare facility handled the medical problems of baby Benny, who showed breathing troubles and signs of undernutrition. The episode unfolded several challenges related to professional boundaries, ethical concerns, and patient care.

Danny and Xander agreed to tell Human Resources one consistent story about their relationship.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Ad

Pulse season 1 episode 8 recap

Flashbacks from the Retreat

In Pulse season 1, episode 8, Retreat flashbacks showed what led Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms to file her s*xual harassment complaint against Dr. Xander Phillips at work.

At the retreat, Xander proposed disclosing their relationship after getting a new attending position. Danny worried that disclosing their relationship would hurt her chances of becoming a chief resident.

The flashbacks explained how Danny and Xander handled their relationship differently. Xander led the team as the chief resident, while Danny was a third-year resident seeking career progression. Danny feared that sharing their partnership would bring accusations of giving unwanted preferences and damage her work reputation.

Ad

The retreat scenes included disagreements about how to handle their relationship in the context of their professional roles. These interactions were presented as contributing factors to Danny’s decision to file the complaint.

Danny and Xander's HR meeting

In Pulse season 1, episode 8, Dr. Danielle Simms retracted her s*xual harassment complaint against Dr. Xander Phillips during their official Human Resources meeting. They both agreed to show Human Resources that their past romantic relationship ended without any issues.

Ad

Following her HR meeting session, Danny started thinking about her choices and their effects. She recognized the emotional and work-related dynamics between Xander and her. The inner examination made her drop the complaint and choose to continue focusing on her career.

Ad

A medical case of Baby Benny

In episode 8 of Pulse season 1, a critical case unfolded when Kathryn Vogel brought her nine-month-old baby, Benny, to Maguire Medical Center. Benny had been experiencing breathing issues and significant weight loss, prompting the doctors at the hospital to react immediately.

The second-year emergency medicine resident, Dr. Harper Simms, suspected a parent-neglect issue when she examined Benny due to his undernourished condition. She wanted the hospital to perform multiple tests to find what was causing his health problems.

Ad

When Benny's father came to the hospital, he showed fear and distrust toward the medical professionals. As Harper demanded additional medical checks, the conflict between them reached its peak. Dr. Danielle Simms took physical action to shield Harper from harm.

After the clash, Dr. Natalie Cruz told Danny that she demonstrated bad professional behavior and warned her about possible termination from the residency program. Cruz demonstrated the negative impact of physical contact with patients' families while working.

Ad

Tom Cole's professional dilemma

Dr. Tom Cole joined Dr. Hoffman's yacht party because he saw this networking opportunity as key to advancing his medical career. Despite Cass Himmelstein's professional advice to avoid the party, Cole chose to join because he wanted better career prospects.

Cass and Cole's relationship reached a breaking point because of his decision when they argued about what he valued most. EMT Nia Washington became unwell, which led Cole to evaluate his career decisions and personal decisions from a different perspective.

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of Pulse season 1 streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More