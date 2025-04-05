Pulse season 1 episode 1 recap: Did Danny Sims earn her promotion to Chief Resident?

The premiere episode of Pulse season 1 doesn't waste any time throwing viewers into the deep end, literally and metaphorically. Based in Miami as Hurricane Abby closes in, the show seamlessly weaves a citywide natural disaster with the mounting internal turmoil at Maguire ER.

At the center is Danny Sims, a nurse unexpectedly thrust into leadership during a workplace scandal and increasing personal stress. Yes, Danny was appointed Chief Resident, but it appears less like a reward for merit and more like a strategic move by the hospital to manage optics after she accused Dr. Phillips of harassment.

Though she makes critical, life-saving decisions during the hurricane emergency, her visible uncertainty and emotional volatility raise doubts about whether she is truly ready or simply convenient.

Pulse season 1: A city in crisis as Hurricane Abby hits

Pulse season 1 episode 1 begins with a cliffhanger: a school bus careens off a highway into a body of water as Hurricane Abby makes its way in. The accident triggers a series of emergency calls, and Maguire ER prepares to take multiple trauma patients. The hurricane, though ever-present and threatening, recedes to the background for most of the episode as internal hospital politics take center stage.

The ER is already strained when word comes: Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips has been accused of sexual harassment by third-year nurse Danny Sims. The accusation creates an evident rift in the team, as some rally behind Phillips and others around Sims. Even after suspension, Phillips continues to be seen in the hospital, contributing to tension and unease among employees.

In a contentious decision, the hospital administration makes Danny the interim Chief Resident. While the move is backed by faculty, Danny shares her concern with department chair Dr. Cruz, citing a conflict of interest since she was part of the complaint. However, she is called upon to take on the position just as the ER prepares for the full force of the hurricane and the flood of trauma cases.

Personal stakes: A personal connection among the hurt

Among those hurt in the school bus accident is Vero Cruz, Dr. Cruz's daughter. When Vero is brought into the emergency room, Danny and Dr. Elijah (Danny's buddy and fellow medical colleague) argue about whether to immediately notify the Chair. Danny finally makes the decision, but the delay brings frustration and animosity to Cruz.

This personal stake heightens the tension, placing Danny in the role of making risky decisions under intense scrutiny. One such decision is conducting an emergency pericardial drain on Vero without ultrasound during a blackout. Although the procedure is successful, it earns him a stern reprimand from Dr. Cruz.

Pulse season 1: Leadership struggles

Aside from medical crises, interpersonal relationships take center stage. Dr. Elijah, whom many thought was the Chief Resident in line, is also mostly supportive but exasperated. Dr. Cole is less patient and often at odds with Danny and the new intern, Sophie.

When Sophie becomes a scapegoat for losing a chest tube, Cole's unconcerned reaction to her error highlights larger issues of mentorship, pecking order, and office sexism. Harper, a fellow staff member and Danny's sister (a fact revealed mid-episode), provides emotional support even though she questions Danny's decision-making as the pressure mounts.

Flashbacks throughout the episode tell viewers about Danny and Dr. Phillips' histories. At first, they appear as enemies whose personalities conflict with each other. It is eventually revealed that the two had started a romantic relationship.

A late-scene kiss between them in Danny's home puts a different spin on the harassment accusation, making it difficult for the viewer to understand the situation and potentially changing the stakes for upcoming episodes.

Pulse season 1: A storm on every front

As the hurricane slowly closes in, the hospital reappoints Dr. Phillips as Chief Resident in anticipation of the oncoming deluge of patients. This decision sparks renewed internal conflicts and puts Danny's future in jeopardy. The episode ends on a tense note, with both literal and metaphorical storms building up.

In its premiere, Pulse season 1 creates a tension-filled atmosphere, combining natural disasters, workplace intrigue, and personal complications. The question at issue: Can Danny Sims effectively lead during a crisis, given her troubled past? —is left unresolved, but director Bianchi establishes a starting point for examining leadership, loyalty, and honesty in moments of stress.

As Pulse season 1 progresses, the consequences of these initial choices will resonate throughout the ER and the lives of those who work there.

Catch the latest episode of Pulse season 1 streaming on Netflix.

