How many episodes are there in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4? Episode count and more

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 is a German-language series that premiered on Netflix on April 8, 2025. It consists of six episodes and centers on the best friends Moritz, Lenny, and Dan trying to rebuild their lives in the show's final chapter after the MyDrugs fiasco of the last three seasons.

Furthermore, Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann co-created the comedy-drama series, which is written by Sebastian Colley, Philipp Käßbohrer, and Stefan Titze. Based on a true story, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) debuted its first season on May 31, 2019, on Netflix.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4, as per Netflix, reads:

"Moritz has a plan for BonusLife, but he'll need to raise money first. Ersan suggests a meeting with his boss, who immediately puts them on the spot."

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 has six episodes

Moritz and Ersan, as seen in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Like the previous three seasons, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 features six episodes, which dropped together on April 8, 2025, on Netflix. Its runtime ranges from 30-40 minutes.

Below is a list of the episodes from the show's season 4:

Episode 1 is titled That Can't Happen

Episode 2 is titled That Doesn't Happen on My Machine

Episode 3 is titled That Shouldn't Happen!

Episode 4 is titled Why Does That Happen?

Episode 5 is titled Oh, I see

Episode 6 is titled How Did That Ever Work?

The first three episodes are directed by Arne Feldhusen, while Facundo Scalerandi has directed the last three episodes. Furthermore, Michael Schilling, Sebastian Huber, Patrick Stenzel, Denise Harkavy, Lena Tusche, and Sebastian Colley serve as the show's writers.

To watch the series, viewers can subscribe to one of Netflix's three subscription plans that start at $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Standard plan. The ad-free Standard plan is priced at $17.99 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month.

What happened in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4?

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 takes place four years after the events of Season 3, where Moritz is sentenced to prison for selling drugs online through the MyDrugs website. After getting released on parole, he joins the start-up venture BonusLife, co-founded by his friends Lenny and Dan.

Fueled by bitterness and jealousy, Moritz plans to take over the company by becoming its major shareholder. As per his contract, he has a 2 percent stake in BonusLife, and purchasing an additional 49% shares (secretly) will give him 51 percent stakes in the company. But he is unaware that the business is on the verge of claiming bankruptcy.

Moritz arranges the funds by taking a loan of €1 million from Ersan's boss, Behzat Aygün, owner of Brofrost Frozen Foods. However, he is unaware that Behzat is a criminal drug lord who uses Brofrost as a front business to carry out his illegal drug trafficking.

The police are alerted about Brofrost's illegal activities after spyware Moritz had programmed to help them keep tabs on the criminal gangs and their operations. It was part of the deal he made with the police to secure his early release from prison. After Behzat's illegal operations come under the scanner, he begins suspecting his own drug dealers of being a mole and kills them off one by one.

An image of Behzat Aygün from How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

However, Moritz explains to him that the mole is a spyware, and not an actual person. To fix the issue, Behzat forces Moritz, at gunpoint, to develop an encrypted software that will protect his devices from the spyware and keep his gang's interactions safe from the prying eyes of the police.

Meanwhile, Moritz's ex-girlfriend, Lisa Novak, learns about the string of murders in her hometown and tracks them down to Behzat. She survives a murder attempt by the criminal drug lord that claims the life of her boss, Elif.

In episode 5 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4, the police raid the Brofrost headquarters, effectively shutting it down forever. Behzat survives the raid and takes Moritz, Lenny, and Dan hostage to get them to fix the servers so that he can operate his business online.

While escaping together, Moritz decides to surrender himself to Behzat in exchange for Lenny's safety. Lenny comes to believe that his best friend died at the hands of the crime boss, but in reality, Moritz survives a standoff between himself, Behzat, and his goons. He fakes his own death and goes to live on an oil rig, far away from his friends so that they can stop getting dragged into his mess.

Viewers can watch How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 exclusively on Netflix.

