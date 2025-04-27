Is Lucifer returning to Netflix with a new movie in July 2025? Viral poster debunked

Since Friday, April 25, 2025, rumor mills have been abuzz with news of a Lucifer movie arriving on Netflix soon. People on social media platforms, especially Facebook, have been sharing a post that mentions that the movie is set to arrive on the streaming platform in July 2025. But how true is this news and the poster that is being widely circulated?

As it turns out, the news of a Lucifer movie arriving on Netflix this year is fake. The post that is being circulated on social media as confirmation for the movie's arrival is made by YODA BBY ABY on Facebook. For the uninitiated, the same is a satirical page that specializes in posting fake news. The official description of the page also mentions the same and notes:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

The news about the Lucifer movie coming to Netflix in 2025 is untrue

As previously mentioned, there is no new Lucifer movie arriving on Netflix, and the rumors about the same are untrue. Additionally, the viral poster that is being shared on social media platforms is also not authentic.

Having said that, let's have a look at the post that made several people rile up and believe that the news was authentic. The post shared by the satirical page YODA BBY ABY on Facebook on April 25, 2025, on Facebook reads:

"Lucifer Morningstar descends on London in Lucifer: Devil’s Holiday, a wicked Netflix thriller where he’s ensnared by the cunning Puck, portrayed by Freddie Fox, in a devious scavenger hunt!"

It continues:

"The Devil must outsmart this sly immortal trickster to claim a dangerous mythical artifact, navigating a web of deceit amidst the city’s darkest corners. Dare to watch when it hits Netflix in July 2025!"

The post is accompanied by a picture of Tom Ellis as the titular character smiling against a blurred backdrop that seems like the London Bridge.

The picture also contains the names of the actors who are supposed to play the lead roles in the movie. They are Tom Ellis and Freddie Fox. While Ellis has been the lead actor in the titular TV series, Fox is posed as a new addition, who, as per the film's description, will be portraying a character named Puck.

Where can you watch episodes of the television series?

All episodes of the supernatural drama series Lucifer are exclusively available on Netflix. The series has six seasons and explores the escapades of the titular character, who is the Lord of Hell.

Unable to lead a life without excitement in Hell, he decides to move to Los Angeles and opens a nightclub. He forms a strong connection with a Los Angeles Police Department detective, Chloe Decker, and frequently collaborates with her to solve cases that require him to occasionally use his supernatural abilities.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective."

Lucifer featured several actors in prominent roles throughout the series. While Tom Ellis played the titular lead, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, and Lesley-Ann Brandt appeared in important roles.

