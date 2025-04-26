What shows has CBS canceled and renewed in 2025? Detailed list explored 

CBS has announced several programming moves for the 2025–2026 television season. Fire Country is renewed for season 4, and NCIS: Sydney for season 3.

On the other hand, several cancelled shows include FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, among others.

The network is also adding new shows to its roster. CIA, a spinoff of the FBI franchise starring Tom Ellis, will launch in season 2025-2026. Sheriff Country, a spinoff of Fire Country, starring Morena Baccarin, is also scheduled by the network.

Renewed CBS shows for the 2025–2026 season

CBS has renewed several dramas for the 2025–2026 television season. These are NCIS for season 23, NCIS: Origins for season 2, and NCIS: Sydney for season 3. The original FBI show has been renewed for seasons 8 and 9, carrying its episodes into the 2026–2027 season.

Fire Country also got renewed for season 4, and season 3 of the show ended on April 25, 2025. Other dramas returning are Elsbeth for season 3, Tracker for season 3, Matlock for season 2, and Watson for season 2.

In comedy, the network renewed Ghosts for seasons 5 and 6 and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage for season 2. The Neighborhood was renewed for an eighth and last season.

The network's reality and game show franchises also see renewals as Survivor is set to return with seasons 49 and 50, The Amazing Race for season 38, Hollywood Squares for season 2, and 48 Hours for season 37.

CBS shows canceled in 2025

CBS also canceled several shows for the 2025-2026 season. FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are ending after seasons 6 and 4, respectively, and their last episodes are scheduled for May 20, 2025. S.W.A.T. is also ending after season 8, and its series finale will air on May 16, 2025. Blue Bloods ended its 14-season run, and its last episode aired in December 2024.

On the comedy side, Poppa's House was cancelled after only season 1, and its last show will air on April 28, 2025. On the reality and game show side, The Summit has also been canceled after season 1. These moves reflect CBS's programming strategy for the new television season.

CBS shows pending renewal decisions

The network has not officially declared renewals of two of its leading shows, 60 Minutes and The Equalizer.

60 Minutes is facing internal issues. Executive Producer Bill Owens left, alleging a loss of editorial control due to legal challenges, such as being sued by former President Donald Trump for $20 billion for a 2024 interview of then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is also complicating matters by seeking a merger for Skydance Media, subject to approval from the FCC.

The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, is on the renewal bubble. The network is reportedly considering a 13-episode sixth and last season, although no official announcement has been made. Plans for a spinoff series for Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz have been put on hold.

New series and spinoffs on CBS

The network unveiled several new shows and spinoffs for the 2025-2026 season, adding to its drama, comedy, and reality categories roster.

In drama programming, Boston Blue is a Blue Bloods spinoff, and Donnie Wahlberg reprises his Danny Reagan role working for the Boston Police Department. CIA, an FBI franchise spinoff, stars Tom Ellis as a CIA officer paired up with an FBI agent to address domestic threats.

Sheriff Country, a spinoff of Fire Country, features Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox solving crimes in Edgewater. Einstein is another new drama that revolves with Matthew Gray Gubler.

On the comedy front, the network is premiering DMV, a single-camera office comedy set in a Department of Motor Vehicles office and starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows. On the reality and competition side, The Road, hosted by Keith Urban, will have contestants vying to be Urban's opening act for his tour.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on CBS shows as 2025 progresses.

