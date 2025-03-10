What role does Morena Baccarin play in Fire Country? Character details explored

The American drama Fire Country premiered on October 7, 2022, on CBS Network. It follows the story of Bode Leone, a young convict who enrolls in a Northern Californian firefighting program to earn a reduced prison sentence. Along with trained firefighters and other prisoners, Bode fights dangerous wildfires that put the whole region in danger.

In Fire Country season 2, Morena Baccarin plays Sheriff Mickey Fox, a veteran deputy sheriff fiercely protective of her territory in Edgewater, California. She made her debut in the episode Alert the Sheriff, which aired on April 12, 2024.

Sheriff Mickey Fox is the stepsister of CAL Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone, played by Diane Farr, and Mickey was first introduced in a guest role in season 2 of the CBS drama Fire Country. This was a backdoor pilot for a spin-off Sheriff Country, in which Baccarin will reprise her role as Sheriff Fox. The spin-off is scheduled for the 2025-2026 TV Season.

Morena Baccarin's role as Mickey Fox in Fire Country

Morena Baccarin (Image via Getty)

Morena Baccarin portrays Sheriff Mickey Fox, who has served 15 years in Edgewater County's law enforcement. She knows the county and its residents very well. Mickey is the estranged step-sister of Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone.

As Sheriff Mickey Fox, she works diligently to solve local problems, especially by reducing unauthorized marijuana farms in her jurisdiction. Pursuing a solution to the illegal marijuana growth becomes very difficult for Mickey because she also has to manage her father Wes Fox's own cannabis production business.

Mickey's family struggles also come into play, more so concerning her daughter Skye, who gets up to no good in a way that leads to some obscure event. These family dynamics are set to be further explored in the upcoming spin-off series Sheriff Country, where Mickey balances her job and intricate family relations.

Morena Baccarin's perspective on her role in Fire Country

Morena Baccarin expressed excitement over appearing as Sheriff Mickey Fox in the upcoming Sheriff Country series. While at the Fan Expo Canada panel hosted by Collider on August 25, 2024, she expressed the complex family relations her character will deal with, saying,

"I have a daughter, and I am enmeshed in this sort of, like drama, political drama that's happening in the town, having to do with illegal marijuana growth, which is what my dad got arrested for."

Baccarin also offered fans a sneak peek into the atmosphere of the show by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set, including her interactions with her on-screen half-sister Sharon Leone.

Baccarin disclosed that the show's writers are currently working on the first episode and expressed how the plot details are still kept confidential.

"I actually know absolutely nothing. They're working on the first episode [with the] staff in the writers room right now. You know the script for the first episode," she added.

Watch new episodes of Fire Country every Friday on CBS at 9 pm ET. The episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

