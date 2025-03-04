Who plays Audrey James in Fire Country? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

The American drama Fire Country premiered on October 7, 2022, on CBS Network. It follows the story of Bode Leone, a young convict who enrolls in a Northern Californian firefighting program to earn a reduced prison sentence. Along with trained firefighters and other prisoners, Bode fights dangerous wildfires that put the whole region in danger.

The character Audrey James, portrayed by Leven Rambin, was introduced in season 3 of Fire Country. Audrey is a highly motivated firefighter cadet trying to claim her space at Station 42. She had a rough financial background, leading to resort to theft and drugs, which put her behind bars. After imprisonment, she joined Cal Fire to work toward a better life and prove herself.

Leven Rambin's role as Audrey James in Fire Country

In season 3 of Fire Country, Leven Rambin plays Audrey James, a former cadet fighting to become a firefighter. She is driven and straightforward but has a troubled background. She went to prison due to theft and drugs after struggling financially as a child.

Following her imprisonment, Audrey joins Cal Fire in an attempt to turn her life around. Despite failing training twice, she remains intent on never quitting.

In season 3, episode 5, Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy, Audrey displays her music skills when she performs Vice by Miranda Lambert at Smokey's Tavern while Vince Leone plays the guitar.

In episode 7 of the same season, titled False Alarm, a hostage situation arises with a false alarm at a cannabis dispensary. Audrey gets held hostage and is shot in the crossfire while trying to escape.

A chaotic fire erupts at the Edgewater Renaissance Fair, setting everything ablaze in season 3, episode 11, Fare Thee Well. While Bode and Audrey bicker over who manages a rescue better, they end up kissing for reasons neither of them anticipated.

Season 3, episode 12, I'm the One Who Just Goes Away, shows Bode and Jake fail at saving a hiker from a rock face, which leaves them distressed after their attempted rescue. Audrey helps Sharon Leone look after Walter, who has forgotten Riley due to his worsening dementia and believes Audrey to be his daughter.

Early life and career of Leven Rambin

Leven Rambin is an American actress known for her many TV and movie roles. She was born on May 17, 1990 in Houston, Texas. She started taking part in school plays and was trained later at the Houston School of Film and Theatre.

She started her acting career at 13 by playing the role of Lily, an autistic character, in the soap opera All My Children. She also played Ava Benton, who is the smart and bold half-sister of Lily.

After All My Children, Rambin seemed to grow, with recurring roles in TV shows such as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI: Miami. Her rise in fame also granted her roles in many films, such as Glimmer in The Hunger Games (2012) and Clarisse La Rue in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). In 2024, she joined the cast of the CBS show Fire Country.

Watch new episodes of Fire Country every Friday on CBS at 9 pm ET. The episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

