What role does Kai Bradbury play in Fire Country? Everything you need to know

The American action drama Fire Country premiered on CBS Network on October 7, 2022. The show is about Bode Leone, a young convict who enrolls in a Northern Californian firefighting program for redemption and a lesser sentence for his crime. Bode, other convicts, and elite firefighters, fight raging forest fires in and around Northern California.

In Fire Country season 3, episode 15, actor Kai Bradbury guest-starred as Rocco. He was a surfer, who became central to a critical subplot. he was injured while surfing and sought emergency assistance.

Kai Bradbury's role as Rocco in Fire Country

In Fire Country, Kai Bradbury was introduced as Rocco in season 3, episode 15, One Last Time, which aired on March 14, 2025. During the episode, Rocco was one of two surfers attempting to ride massive waves during the storm.

He suffered a severe injury from driftwood and, along with his friend Tommy, sought emergency assistance at the firehouse. The firefighters provided critical care, stabilized Rocco's condition, and addressed Tommy's subsequent medical issues.

Rocco's debut came amid an ongoing storyline, which involved a sudden flu outbreak sweeping through the inmate firefighters at Three Rock. The situation became dire enough to draw the attention of Cal Fire Chief, Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) and others, who scrambled to contain the illness and protect those who were affected.

Early life and career of Kai Bradbury

Kai Bradbury was born on January 9, 1994, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to a Japanese mother and a Scottish father. He learned Japanese from his mother when he was young. He attended a French Immersion Bilingual Program throughout his schooling.

Bradbury discovered his acting talent at the age of 14, performing in numerous improvisational shows and theater works across Vancouver. He then devoted himself to skill development through the Musical Theater Program at Capilano University in North Vancouver, BC.

Bradbury's career encompasses notable roles in television series such as Virgin River and Motherland: Fort Salem. In Virgin River, Bradbury plays Denny Cutler as he returns to town with a hidden agenda.

Bradbury stars as Gerit Buttonwood in Motherland: Fort Salem and plays a male witch who has a romantic relationship with Tally Craven.

Other notable events of the episode One Last Time

In this episode of Fire Country, Manny Perez was hospitalized due to pesticide poisoning, mirroring symptoms that led to another inmate's death. This prompted Eve to investigate, and she discovered that the well water at Three Rock Camp was contaminated, which potentially affected all inmates.

The contamination was linked to Oxalta International Holdings, a powerful chemical company, setting the stage for a legal confrontation.

Bode and Jake responded to a distress call at a lighthouse museum. Collapsed stairs had trapped tourists, and they executed a daring rescue despite the severe weather.

When the lighthouse's beacon failed, they ingeniously used a controlled burn to guide nearby fishing boats to safety.

The Leone family grappled with placing Vince's father, Walter, into assisted living due to his deteriorating health. Walter resisted, leading to familial tension. A poignant encounter with an injured surfer at the firehouse prompted Walter to reconsider, ultimately agreeing to the move.

Fire Country fans can watch new episodes every Friday on CBS at 9 pm ET. The episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

