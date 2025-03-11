What role did Luke Kleintank play in FBI series? Everything you need to know?

In 2018, CBS released the series FBI, which shows the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York division. The show follows FBI agents as they solve cases about terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. Dick Wolf and Craig Turk created the series. After its success, CBS launched multiple spin-offs, including FBI: International.

In FBI: International, Luke Kleintank portrayed Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, who led the International Fly Team based in Budapest. The group tracked down and eliminated potential threats to American interests located overseas. Kleintank played the main role in the series before leaving in May 2024 after Season 3.

Luke Kleintank's role as Scott Forrester in FBI: International

Luke Kleintank (Image via Getty)

Scott Forrester headed the Federal Bureau of Investigation International Fly Team as the Supervisory Special Agent in the series. As an international defense unit, the Fly Team guards American assets from all threats worldwide while working out of Budapest, Hungary.

Scott Forrester managed international investigations and protected his agents while leading the Fly Team through dangerous missions.

In season 1, episode 20, Black Penguin, the team analyzes the case of an unconscious American artist who overdosed in Berlin. Forrester leads the case even though private investigators secretly work against them from the father of their victim.

In episode 21, Crestfallen, A private jet carrying American citizens is shot down in Poland. Forrester faces personal and professional challenges when his mother seeks his assistance to extract a high-ranking Kremlin official seeking asylum, placing him in a precarious position.

In season 2, episode 11, Someone She Knew, Forrester confronts internal challenges as Dandridge attempts to reassign him to Alabama.

Concurrently, the team investigates the reappearance of Katie Marsh in Austria, a decade after she disappeared from Minnesota, leading to a complex rescue operation.

During episode 6, Call It Anarchy, Forrester leads the investigation, responding to Vo's friend's support, in search for a missing teenager in Crete whose disappearance links to an anarchist group planning a violent assault against US military bases.

In episode 18, Blood Feud, after breaking free from his Russian prison term, Pavlovic pursues revenge against Forrester for killing his brother. The episode ends with Forrester defending his team and loved ones when he stops Pavlovic.

In season 3, episode 8, Remove the Compromise, Forrester collaborates with the CIA and FBI's New York office to dismantle the Durango drug cartel. Going undercover, he faces moral dilemmas as the mission's objectives clash with his ethical standards.

During episode 2, The Last Stop, Scott Forrester and Agent Powell travel to Libya for a hazardous operation where they search a prison to rescue former FBI agent Bill Cormack, who spent nine years locked up.

Luke Kleintank's departure from the series

In season 3, episode 11, Touts, Luke Kleintank concluded his role as Scott Forrester in the series. The team flies to London to investigate the assassination of a former IRA informant in London.

Although the episode shows team members on a mission, the writers withhold information about what happened to Forrester. The series later showed that Forrester departed from the series to be with his fugitive mother, Angela Cassidy.

Luke Kleintank decided to exit the series after three seasons due to his need for family time. In an interview with Deadline on April 23, 2024, he said:

"After much thought and consideration, I've made the difficult decision to leave FBI International. This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life."

The show introduced Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell to lead the International Fly Team in his new role as the team's head.

CBS ended the series FBI: International after four seasons.

