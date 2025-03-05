Why was there no new episode of FBI: International season 4 tonight (Mar 4, 2025)? Explained

CBS's police procedural drama FBI: International season 4 went on a short break this week, leaving fans wondering about the show's return. The latest season, which premiered on October 15, 2024, had a midseason hiatus in December and came back in January with its 9th episode.

This week marks the second hiatus of FBI: International this year, and the next episode, titled A Winged Lion for Protection, will be released on March 11, 2025. This scheduling change is due to President Donald Trump's welcome address to a joint session of Congress, which started at 9 pm ET.

FBI: International premiered in 2021 as a part of Dick Wolf's long-running FBI franchise. The show stars Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, Christina Wolfe, and Jesse Lee Soffer in main roles as part of the FBI's Fly team. CBS recently announced the cancellation of the series after four successful seasons.

FBI: International season 4 episode 14 was postponed due to President Trump's address

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 14, was originally scheduled to air on March 4, 2025. However, the show's schedule was altered due to CBS airing live coverage of President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

The speech, described as The Renewal of the American Dream, started at 9 p.m. ET and was followed by the response of Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin. The other shows in the franchise, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, were also postponed. As the ongoing season continues, fans can expect more breaks from the franchise in the coming weeks.

This is done to ensure that the last episode of the season airs in May, the typical month for primetime TV finales. Other reasons for scheduling changes include live events, major sports broadcasts, and national emergencies. Seasonal breaks are also common strategic moves by channels to maximize viewership and generate ad revenues.

FBI: International returns on March 11, 2025

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 14 titled A Winged Lion for Protection will premiere on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions.

In the newly released trailer for episode 14, the Fly Team heads to Venice on a mission involving the murder of American citizens. The initial evidence points to a professional hit, and Wes is seen confronting an unknown figure, stating, "I don't like seeing young people getting preyed on."

Meanwhile, Raines is part of a chase sequence, which ends with him getting strangled with a chain, likely by the suspected murderer or their ally. With Amanda saying that the victim knew something that got her killed, the case might be much more complex than it initially appears.

Beyond the case, Quinn is expected to remain in a compromising position, torn between loyalty to Wes and her imprisoned brother. Although her testimony helped clear Wes of allegations in the previous episode, she had already passed along records of his previous misconduct to the superiors.

In an interview with Deadline dated October 14, 2024, Jesse Lee Soffer talked about his portrayal of Wes and the character's personality. He said,

“Wes marches to the beat of his own drum and doesn’t always do things the right way. He doesn’t go by procedure and is more like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna get it done and we will figure out if there’s a solution somewhere."

These unresolved issues could threaten Wes's position and the team's stability in the upcoming episodes of FBI: International season 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

