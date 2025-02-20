FBI: International season 4 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's FBI: International season 4 episode 13, titled You've Been Greenlit, is all set to premiere on February 25, 2025. In the upcoming episode of the police procedural drama, FBI's Fly Team will tackle the murder case of an American businessman in Bratislava. Meanwhile, Supervisory Agent Wes Mitchell will face troubles of his own because of Riley Quinn, a new agent sent by the FBI to spy on Mitchell.

FBI: International season 4 premiered on October 15, 2024, continuing to follow the operatives of the FBI's International Fly Team as they travel across Europe to handle threats against American citizens. Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer joined the cast this season as Special Agent Wesley Mitchell, taking over from Luke Kleintank's Scott Forrester as the team's leader.

When will FBI: International season 4 episode 13 be released?

The Fly Team of FBI: International (Image via Instagram/@jesseleesoffer)

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 13 titled You've Been Greenlit will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Please refer to the table below for selective release timings of the next episode:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 6 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 25, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch FBI: International season 4 episode 13?

FBI: International season 4 episode 13 is scheduled to air on CBS at 9:00 PM ET next Tuesday. Viewers can watch the episode live on CBS or stream it simultaneously on Paramount+ Showtime. For on-demand viewing, the episode will be available on Paramount+ Essential the next day.

Live streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV also offer access to CBS with a valid subscription. Additionally, Prime Video offers select episodes for purchase. It is advised to check the availability in specific regions.

A brief recap of FBI: International season 4 episode 12

In FBI: International season 4 episode 12, Blood Doesn't Become Water, the Fly Team attempts to rescue a kidnapped boy and track down his fugitive parents. After the brutal abuse and murder of his brother, the child’s mother and stepfather flee the U.S., heading to Turkey.

The Fly Team pursues the couple to Turkey, where they are taking refuge in a building controlled by the Turkish mafia. Under Wes's leadership, the team launches a daring rescue operation and is successful in securing the child and arresting the mother. Meanwhile, the stepfather attempts to escape into Syria, but the Fly Team apprehends him just in time through a helicopter chase-down.

Special Agent Riley Quinn makes her first appearance in this episode. It is revealed that she is sent to gather information on Wes by Section Chief Dave Zaleski. In exchange, Zaleski offers to help with Quinn's brother's investigation, and she is seen in a moral dilemma throughout the episode.

Towards the end, she reports to Zaleski that Wes is one of the best agents, but Zaleski pushes her to keep trying, hinting that he is determined to take Wes down in the upcoming episodes.

Preview of FBI: International season 4 episode 13

The logline of FBI: International season 4 episode 13 reads,

"When an American businessman is gunned down in Bratislava, the Fly Team must work with an unscrupulous local detective while safeguarding the sole witness; Quinn begins to feel pressure from her brother to deliver information on Mitchell."

While the synopsis sheds light upon the upcoming case, the episode's trailer focuses on the developments inside the Fly Team. In a conversation between Wes and Raines, it is clear that while the team trusts Riley, they think something is off about her.

They are probably right, as in the very next scene, Riley is on a phone call talking about Wes, and Wes is seen getting arrested in the last scene. However, Riley's apprehensions and her dialogue, "I feel like a rat," does indicate that there is more to the arrest than what meets the eye, and there is a chance of redemption for Riley Quinn in FBI: International season 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

