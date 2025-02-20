Why did Heida Reed leave FBI: International? Details explored

FBI: International is a CBS crime series featuring the International Fly Team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its special operations. The team is based in Budapest, but it operates throughout Europe. Its members work to identify and eliminate any threats that may be posed against American citizens and potentially put their lives at risk to keep the USA and its citizens safe.

Heida Reed first appeared in the show in 2021 as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, the team’s second-in-command. She was very dedicated and served as a great leader in her role. In December of 2023, it was revealed that Reed would leave the series mid-way through season 3 for some creative reasons.

Heida Reed's role in FBI: International

Heida Reed (Image via Instagram/@heida.reed)

Heida Reed played Special Agent Jamie Kellett in FBI: International from its premiere in 2021 until the end of season two in 2023. She left in season 3, which began in February 2024, mid-way.

Kellett became second-in-command, playing a key role in international forensic cases. Her informant network and dedication to justice helped the team succeed. Her dynamic with team leader Scott Forrester blended work and personal interactions, adding depth to the story.

Heida Reed’s departure from the series

Entertainment Weekly reported in December 2023 that Heida Reed would leave FBI: International during season 3 due to certain creative decisions. In an interview with Parade published on February 13, 2024, showrunner Matt Olmstead revealed details about the season 3 premiere, teasing an 'explosive episode' with a 'major loss' for the team.

He implied some shifts in the show’s balance without directly mentioning the departure of Heida Reed. His comments were:

"Not only did the explosion take down the building which had the offsite office, but it had a tremendous impact on the team as well. There is a severe injury, alongside a severe loss."

In the premiere of season 3, Kellett announced she would be transferring to the Washington, D.C., field office, a decision she had made herself after her sister's death. This narrative was designed to allow Reed's character to leave the series while providing her with some closure.

Heida Reed's perspective and changes made to series after her departure

Reed confirmed her departure from the show during the season 3 premiere by sharing a picture on Instagram and thanking her fans for liking her character.

Kellett was portrayed as a leading member of the team and second in command. As she left, Special Agent Cameron Vo was promoted to assume the role.

Other characters, such as Supervisory Special Agent Brian Lange (Colin Donnell) and Intelligence Analyst Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe), were introduced to maintain the team dynamics. These changes were meant to re-energize the series after Reed’s departure and give it a different direction.

New episodes of FBI: International airs every Tuesday on CBS at 9:00 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the following day.

