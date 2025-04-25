NCIS: Origins may be very close to delving into Gibbs and Lala’s romance, here’s why

NCIS: Origins is a prequel series to the original NCIS. Set in 1991, the series focuses on the early life of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in his first posting at the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) Camp Pendleton office, in charge of Mike Franks. Austin Stowell plays the young Gibbs in this series.

The show introduces Special Agent Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino, a career Marine who enters investigative work. The first couple of episodes establish a working relationship between Gibbs and Lala, built through shared operational exposure.

According to an article by Screen Rant published on April 24, 2025, recent events in NCIS: Origins, especially from episode 17, indicate that Gibbs and Lala's relationship is progressing beyond professional boundaries. Their relationship's development can influence character development and team internal relations.

The evolution of Gibbs and Lala's relationship in NCIS: Origins

In NCIS: Origins, the bond between Gibbs and Lala continues to evolve beyond their professional relationship. Initially, they interact primarily about their respective roles in the Naval Investigative Service, with Lala trying to establish her position on the team and Gibbs adjusting to his first assignment. Their collaboration on cases gradually builds mutual trust and familiarity.

Some key moments show growing personal regard between Gibbs and Lala beyond routine working life. Gibbs becomes concerned when Lala is injured during an operation, and Lala takes care of Gibbs after he suffers a head injury. Such occurrences demonstrate growing closeness between the two characters.

In episode 17, Darlin', Don't Refrain, there is a notable change in the relationship between Gibbs and Lala. When Lala needs emotional support after a difficult time, Gibbs jumps in to provide it. This episode marks a significant development in their relationship.

Emotional and ethical complexities

In NCIS: Origins, Gibbs experiences internal conflict between his feelings for Lala and his moral obligations. This is shown when he withholds information from Lala about his involvement in Pedro Hernandez's death. Gibbs' action creates tension in their relationship as it impacts the transparency that should exist between coworkers.

After learning about Gibbs' conduct, Lala has trouble weighing her feelings and work duties. Her situation is complicated by her position on the team and the ethical and legal implications of knowing about a secret killing. Lala has to balance her role in the investigation team and the consequences of the information.

The shared secret about Pedro Hernandez's death compromises the working relationship between Gibbs and Lala. The arrival of Lara Macy, who comes to investigate the murder of Hernandez, creates external pressure that threatens to expose their role in it. The situation affects team stability and adds ethical issues to ongoing investigations.

Narrative significance and foreshadowing

In NCIS: Origins, the relationship between Gibbs and Lala showcases experiences that shaped their careers in the early years. The interactions reveal scenarios in which Gibbs has to navigate between personal and professional matters. Such situations offer insight into the reasoning and actions of Gibbs in his career later in the original show.

The series introduces elements that suggest possible changes in Gibbs and Lala's relationship. Lara Macy's arrival to investigate the killing of Pedro Hernandez presents circumstances that could affect their dynamic. This introduces factors from the outside world that could disrupt the progression of their relationship.

The absence of Lala from the original NCIS show raises questions regarding the future of her role in NCIS: Origins. None of the later timelines mention her character, indicating that upcoming events in the prequel program will address her leaving or justify her separation from Gibbs in later years.

NCIS: Origins airs new episodes every Monday on CBS at 10 pm ET.

