What makes Sandman such a compelling villain in NCIS: Origins, explained

In the NCIS: Origins episode 17, Sandman is identified as Luke Fletcher, a counselor to veteran support groups. Fletcher used his position to access information from former military personnel. This access enabled him to commit a series of pre-planned assassinations while being outwardly supportive and trustworthy.

Sandman's character is based on strategic deployment of trust, personal agendas bound to military failure, and calculated execution of every assault. He is dangerous in terms of action and ideas, exacting what he perceives to be righteous revenge.

Fletcher's motive can be traced back to Operation Sundown, one of the CIA's Gulf War missions. It led to the killing of Safar's family. Fletcher was a part of the mission and went after individuals he associated with it.

Evidence also included foot scarring on Fletcher that was typical of crude oil exposure, a detail he shared with a murder victim previously suspected to be the Sandman. Forensic analysis and investigation on these injuries led to the identification of Fletcher as the real culprit.

Why does Sandman's identity and strategy make him a unique antagonist in NCIS: Origins?

In NCIS: Origins, from the beginning, Sandman worked behind an elaborately manufactured persona, posing as an advisor and mentor to veterans while gathering sensitive intelligence from them. This dual role enabled Fletcher to keep himself in the background and away from the eyes of the law while operating within the system.

He applied knowledge from therapy sessions to construct profiles on his targets, including former colleagues and commanders affiliated with an unsuccessful military mission.

He gained insights that helped him plan precise, lethal operations by exploiting emotional vulnerabilities and historical connections. His calculated demeanor and ability to play on relationships in an environment built on trust exhibited an uncharacteristic pattern for calculated manipulation and operational sensitivity for other suspects.

The initial focus on Jameson "Bugs" Boyd

Early in their investigation, agents arrested veteran Jameson "Bugs" Boyd, who admitted to numerous murders, including that of Melanie Hewitt. His confession coincided with physical evidence, and the case initially seemed solved.

However, inconsistencies in his testimony were discovered by the investigators. Documentation from shredded material indicated another sniper's involvement. These gaps resulted in intense questioning about Bugs' role.

Bugs subsequently retracted his statement of killing Melanie Hewitt. He informed officials that someone else, the real Sandman, was responsible for the murder. The new evidence shifted the investigation toward another, unknown suspect.

These key revelations were presented in season 1 episode 16 Bugs, which reopened the case of Sandman and shifted suspicion toward a second sniper.

Luke Fletcher's role and methods of surveillance in NCIS: Origins

In NCIS: Origins, Luke Fletcher's position within the veterans' support group gave him access to individuals directly or indirectly involved in Operation Sundown. He gathered information from their conversations in therapy sessions, which he subsequently utilized for planning operations.

Gibbs, who had been present in these meetings, continued to have contact with Fletcher regularly. Unknown to Gibbs and the team, Fletcher had also installed listening devices in the Camp Pendleton office to obtain information regarding the investigation.

This covert surveillance was revealed during the review of the case. Fletcher's secret identity as Sandman was revealed, after which he was subsequently killed in a physical confrontation with Gibbs.

This major reveal occurred in season 1 episode 17, Darlin', Don't Refrain, which uncovered his surveillance activities and confirmed his true identity.

Operation Sundown: A failed mission with long-term consequences

In NCIS: Origins, Operation Sundown was an Intelligence Agency-supported operation to protect Ahmad Safar's family and him during the Gulf War. The operation contracted Flintport Security to deploy four snipers for the mission. One such sniper on the mission was Luke Fletcher. However, the team was reassigned to extinguish oil field fires in response to higher economic rewards.

The reassignment left the Safar family unprotected, leading to their deaths at the hands of insurgents. Three Flintport executives were killed in three disparate incidents after the war. The one surviving executive, Kevin Rayburn, confirmed financially motivated reasons behind the sniper redeployment.

Targeted killings linked to Sandman in NCIS: Origins

In NCIS: Origins, using the identity of Sandman, Fletcher started targeting individuals associated with the failed Operation Sundown. His targets included those in Flintport's leadership structure and other individuals associated with the mission. He also killed Jameson Boyd, who had become a liability after initially claiming responsibility for the murders.

Each murder was carried out in a calculated fashion. Fletcher removed physical evidence, such as shell casings from the bodies, and performed tasks that met standards in military training. Scars on both Fletcher and Bugs' bodies from crude oil further connected them to shared past experiences in the Gulf.

Gibbs' involvement and its future implications

Gibbs' direct interactions with Fletcher during support group sessions became significant after Fletcher's identity was revealed. These sessions, which were for psychological guidance, were utilized by Fletcher to gather case-related and personnel-related information.

Events related to the Sandman investigation were referenced in relation to Gibbs' behavior and decision-making in later stages of his career. His professional conduct following the case reflected patterns established during the investigation.

The fallout from Fletcher's identification and its effect on Gibbs would be addressed further in the NCIS: Origins season finale titled Cecilia.

NCIS: Origins airs new episodes every Monday on CBS at 10 pm ET. The episodes will also be available on Paramount+ the next day.

