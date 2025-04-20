NCIS: Origins episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Origins is heading toward the conclusion of its premiere season. Episode number 17, the penultimate episode, will be released on April 21, 2025, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Titled Darlin', Don't Refrain, the episode will continue the Sandman case, a storyline that has been a common thread in the entire season.

Created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, the series is a prequel to CBS's globally popular police procedural NCIS. It maintains a darker tone than other NCISverse shows and follows a more serialized narrative with cases lasting multiple episodes. In the previous episode, the NIS team found out that Jamison Boyd wasn't the serial killer known as Sandman. The real Sandman is still out there planning something deadly.

The show stars Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote in prominent roles. Here are all the updates you need about the upcoming episode.

The release date and time of NCIS: Origins episode 17

As mentioned above, NCIS: Origins episode 17, titled Darlin', Don't Refrain, will be released on CBS on Monday, April 21, 2025. It will air at 10 pm Eastern Time, right after its sequel, NCIS. The episode will pick up where the last one left off, continuing the Sandman case after the major revelation.

As the show has progressed, Leroy Jethro Gibbs has slowly begun to heal from the murder of his wife and daughter. He has also formed good relationships with his colleagues at the Camp Pendleton Office. This season will consist of 18 episodes, with the finale scheduled for release on April 28, 2025. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Here's the release time of the show as per different time zones:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 10 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 9 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 7 pm

Episodes can also be streamed on platforms such as Paramount+, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Paramount+ offers a range of monthly subscription packages, starting from $7.99.

What happened in NCIS: Origins episode 16?

NCIS: Origins episode 16 focused on Vera Strickland, who had been profiling Jamison Boyd, a convicted serial killer nicknamed Sandman. Boyd called Vera, asking her to visit him in prison in exchange for information about his case. However, when Vera arrived, he refused to say anything. She quickly realized that someone knew about her visit and had threatened Boyd into silence.

It became evident that someone had spied on Vera, so the team swept the NIS office and found three listening devices. Vera later met Boyd again, and this time he told her about his relationship with his girlfriend, Melanie. He revealed that he hadn't killed her, instead, the real killer was someone he had been working for on something called Operation Sundown.

Meanwhile, the team was also investigating the wallet of Marine Reservist Wyatt Morten. It turned out that the wallet and the Sandman were connected. The killer stole the wallet to access Morten's office to take a shot at Boyd. The episode ended with the killer killing Boyd with a sniper.

Here's the official synopsis by CBS:

"Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as 'Sandman.' When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy.”

