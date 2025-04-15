NCIS: Origins episode 16 recap: What did Jamison Boyd confess to Vera?

NCIS: Origins dropped episode number 16, Bugs, on April 14, 2025. The series served as a prequel to NCIS and primarily focuses on the journey of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, some episodes have focused more on the supporting characters than Gibbs.

In this week's episode, the prime focus of the case was Vera Strickland, the profiler who uncovers the presence of a deadly killer. Here's the official synopsis by CBS:

"Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as 'Sandman.' When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy.”

Jamison Boyd confessed to Vera that he wasn't the Sandman, which meant that the real killer was still out in the open, conspiring at something deadly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the latest episode of NCIS: Origins. Reader's discretion is advised.

NCIS: Origins episode 16 focused on Vera Strickland

NCIS: Origins episode 16 began with a description of Vera's rich life in her two-bedroom apartment, one of which she used as her office. Vera wanted to do criminal profiling for the NIS, which was an FBI thing at that time. Though she had only gotten to study Jamison "Bugs" Boyd till now, also known as Sandman, she was devoted to the cause.

On the other side, Boyd also wanted to talk to Vera again. He somehow managed to get her number and called her, saying that he would tell her everything if she visited him once more. Vera desperately wanted more funding for her cause, so she agreed to meet him, but not without taking Wheeler's permission.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team engaged in the Marine Reservist Wyatt Morten case, whose apartment was broken into. The thief stole his wallet, which had a precious photograph of his father. No one, other than Gibbs, had any interest in that case.

Jamison Boyd confessed to not being the Sandman in NCIS: Origins episode 16

When Vera visited Boyd, he refused to talk to her. He looked visibly frightened of something or someone. Vera immediately discussed the case with the team, and they found that someone claiming to be John Smith had called him at the prison. This raised the possibility that someone was threatening him into silence.

It also revealed that someone was spying on Vera, as they found three listening devices in the office, sending Wheeler into a spiral. He was already worried for his son, who was facing juvie for throwing a party in a cemetery. He got drunk for the rest of the episode.

Vera made another attempt to get Boyd to open up, and this time, he told her about his relationship with his girlfriend, Melanie, whose murder he was accused of. Melanie had tried to stop Boyd from doing dangerous work for an unknown person, on whose order he killed Dustin Cruz.

He then made the big revelation that it was that person who killed Melanie, as she had too much information on them. Boyd's revelation meant that he wasn't the Sandman and that the real killer was still out there.

Jamison Boyd was killed by Sandman in NCIS: Origins episode 16

When Vera shared Boyd's confession to the team, they immediately got to the case. Boyd had vaguely mentioned Operation Sundown, something that he had been involved in—information that later got Melanie killed. Gibbs remembered that he had seen the mention of Operation Sundown in a shredded document. He and Lala began going through the bundle of shredded papers.

The team soon realized that Marine Reservist Wyatt Morten’s wallet was stolen by Sandman to gain access to his workplace, which was close to the prison. NCIS: Origins episode 16 ended with Sandman sniping and killing Boyd.

One important aspect of the episode was that Gibbs finally let his emotions flow during his group therapy session, which meant that his healing journey had accelerated.

