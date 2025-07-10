When will Almost Cops premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Netflix's new comedy movie Almost Cops takes the buddy cop genre in a new direction, against the energetic background of Rotterdam. Directed by Gonzalo Fernández Carmona, the movie examines the active—and sometimes strained—relationship between two vastly different police officers.

Ad

Directed by Steven Wintjes and edited by Steven Wintjes, the script was co-authored by Thomas van der Ree, Joost Reijmers, and Kenneth Asporaat. The movie brings to light the tension and development that ensue from forced collaboration and collective trauma, wrapped in an easy-to-follow and entertaining format.

Almost Cops will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 11, 2025. The release date aligns with several other films, such as Superman, Madea's Destination Wedding, Skillhouse, and Sovereign.

Ad

Trending

A still from the series(Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Where to watch

The film can be watched across the globe only on Netflix. As a Netflix original, it joins Netflix's increasing number of international films with a local story and international appeal. Netflix provides various tiers of subscriptions in the US, each of which is intended to satisfy various viewing habits and budgets:

Ad

Standard with Ads – $7.99/month: Features Full HD streaming with occasional ads. Supports viewing on a maximum of two supported devices at a time.

– $7.99/month: Features Full HD streaming with occasional ads. Supports viewing on a maximum of two supported devices at a time. Standard – $17.99/month: Ad-free viewing in Full HD, also supports viewing on two devices at the same time.

– $17.99/month: Ad-free viewing in Full HD, also supports viewing on two devices at the same time. Premium – $24.99/month: Supports Ultra HD, offers viewing on up to four devices at a time, and offers downloads across multiple devices. Also supports spatial audio on compatible titles.

Almost Cops may be streamed on any of the Netflix-supported devices, such as smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, laptops, and media streaming players.

Ad

What to expect from Almost Cops

Almost Cops is about Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a conscientious special investigating officer who aims to make his Rotterdam district a safer place. Ramon is responsible, disciplined, and serious about his work.

His working life is upset when he is assigned to work with Jack (Werner Kolf), a maverick former detective who has been temporarily relegated to Ramon's department after an accident.

Ad

Initially, the two officers clash due to their opposing personalities and approaches to policing. Ramon’s methodical and cautious style contrasts sharply with Jack’s impulsive and often risk-taking behavior.

However, as they work together, they discover a deeper connection beyond their professional differences: both have experienced the loss of a loved one through murder.

This mutual trauma becomes a motivating factor in their union as they team up to hunt down the culprit who committed the crime. In the course of their investigation, they unearth surprising secrets that make their mission more complicated and lead them closer to the truth.

Ad

Although the film has a comedic premise, it balances its humor with elements of drama and tension, dealing with themes of bereavement, redemption, trust, and collaboration.

The dynamic between Ramon and Jack throughout the story is the central theme, turning from reluctant partners to a functional and durable team.

Cast behind the screen

Ad

Almost Cops has an ensemble cast headed by:

Jandino Asporaat playing Ramon

Werner Kolf playing Jack

Florence Vos Weeda playing Dilan

Ferdi Stofmeel as Bruno

Ergun Simsek as Shakir

Juliette van Ardenne as Brenda

Stephanie van Eer as Charly

Rian Gerritsen as Janet

Romana Vrede as Daphne de Koning

Teun Kuilboer as Guido

Victoria Koblenko as Lizzy

Daniël Kolf as Juan

Yannick Jozefzoon as Kevin

Mark Rietman as Richard van der Vloed

Nazmiye Oral as Yasmina Bukhari

There are also performances by Jetty Mathurin, Murth Mossel, Phi Nguyen (Snoopy's voice), Richard Groenendijk, and Elijah Asporaat. The varied cast contains experienced actors and newcomers to Dutch film.

Ad

In short, Almost Cops assures a combination of action, comedy, and emotional storytelling infused with a local Dutch backdrop. Scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, subscribers of Netflix can expect a movie that explores the intricacies of partnership, loss, and justice through the experiences of two starkly contrasted cops coming together.

Also Read: What's coming to Netflix this July 2025? The Sandman season 2, Almost Cops, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More