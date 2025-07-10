When will Almost Cops premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Netflix's new comedy movie Almost Cops takes the buddy cop genre in a new direction, against the energetic background of Rotterdam. Directed by Gonzalo Fernández Carmona, the movie examines the active—and sometimes strained—relationship between two vastly different police officers.
Directed by Steven Wintjes and edited by Steven Wintjes, the script was co-authored by Thomas van der Ree, Joost Reijmers, and Kenneth Asporaat. The movie brings to light the tension and development that ensue from forced collaboration and collective trauma, wrapped in an easy-to-follow and entertaining format.
Almost Cops will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 11, 2025. The release date aligns with several other films, such as Superman, Madea's Destination Wedding, Skillhouse, and Sovereign.
Where to watch
The film can be watched across the globe only on Netflix. As a Netflix original, it joins Netflix's increasing number of international films with a local story and international appeal. Netflix provides various tiers of subscriptions in the US, each of which is intended to satisfy various viewing habits and budgets:
- Standard with Ads – $7.99/month: Features Full HD streaming with occasional ads. Supports viewing on a maximum of two supported devices at a time.
- Standard – $17.99/month: Ad-free viewing in Full HD, also supports viewing on two devices at the same time.
- Premium – $24.99/month: Supports Ultra HD, offers viewing on up to four devices at a time, and offers downloads across multiple devices. Also supports spatial audio on compatible titles.
Almost Cops may be streamed on any of the Netflix-supported devices, such as smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, laptops, and media streaming players.
What to expect from Almost Cops
Almost Cops is about Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a conscientious special investigating officer who aims to make his Rotterdam district a safer place. Ramon is responsible, disciplined, and serious about his work.
His working life is upset when he is assigned to work with Jack (Werner Kolf), a maverick former detective who has been temporarily relegated to Ramon's department after an accident.
Initially, the two officers clash due to their opposing personalities and approaches to policing. Ramon’s methodical and cautious style contrasts sharply with Jack’s impulsive and often risk-taking behavior.
However, as they work together, they discover a deeper connection beyond their professional differences: both have experienced the loss of a loved one through murder.
This mutual trauma becomes a motivating factor in their union as they team up to hunt down the culprit who committed the crime. In the course of their investigation, they unearth surprising secrets that make their mission more complicated and lead them closer to the truth.
Although the film has a comedic premise, it balances its humor with elements of drama and tension, dealing with themes of bereavement, redemption, trust, and collaboration.
The dynamic between Ramon and Jack throughout the story is the central theme, turning from reluctant partners to a functional and durable team.
Cast behind the screen
Almost Cops has an ensemble cast headed by:
- Jandino Asporaat playing Ramon
- Werner Kolf playing Jack
- Florence Vos Weeda playing Dilan
- Ferdi Stofmeel as Bruno
- Ergun Simsek as Shakir
- Juliette van Ardenne as Brenda
- Stephanie van Eer as Charly
- Rian Gerritsen as Janet
- Romana Vrede as Daphne de Koning
- Teun Kuilboer as Guido
- Victoria Koblenko as Lizzy
- Daniël Kolf as Juan
- Yannick Jozefzoon as Kevin
- Mark Rietman as Richard van der Vloed
- Nazmiye Oral as Yasmina Bukhari
There are also performances by Jetty Mathurin, Murth Mossel, Phi Nguyen (Snoopy's voice), Richard Groenendijk, and Elijah Asporaat. The varied cast contains experienced actors and newcomers to Dutch film.
In short, Almost Cops assures a combination of action, comedy, and emotional storytelling infused with a local Dutch backdrop. Scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, subscribers of Netflix can expect a movie that explores the intricacies of partnership, loss, and justice through the experiences of two starkly contrasted cops coming together.
