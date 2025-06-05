7 movies to watch if you liked Netflix's A Widow's Game

Netflix's A Widow's Game explores the dark aspects of manipulation, obsession, and dishonesty. Inspired by a real-life incident and set in Spain, the film follows dedicated policewoman Eva as she investigates the truth behind the stabbing of a man discovered dead in a parking garage. Maria, the bereaved widow, who is nicknamed "Maje," quickly begins to suspect something is amiss.

Ad

Under her beautiful nursing front is a woman living a hidden life of emotional control, deceit, and seduction. Maje's meticulously crafted web of lies develops alongside the case, resulting in an astonishing ending in the courtroom as well as the real-life video the movie incorporates.

Along with Tristán Ulloa and Carmen Machi, Ivana Baquero leads the group in a haunting performance as Maje. The movie highlights the effects of emotional exploitation and manipulation through intimacy. Painting herself as a victim, Maje seduces several men and finally persuasively gets one of them, Salva, to carry out murder.

Ad

Trending

A Widow's Game focuses on a woman whose quest for power leaves a path of damage via police surveillance, flashbacks, and riveting dialogue. The movie maintains tension with its turns, real-life references, and eerie performances.

Gone Girl, To Die For, The Invisible Guest, and more movies similar to Netflix's A Widow's Game

1) Gone Girl (2014)

Ad

Gone Girl (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

David Fincher's Gone Girl shares many parallels with A Widow's Game. Both movies look at how falsehoods may influence public opinion, particularly in cases when a woman is central in a questionable death. On her fifth wedding anniversary, Amy Dunne goes missing. Nick, her husband, begins to feel increasingly suspicious, and the media frenzy only intensifies his horror.

Ad

Like Maje, Amy manipulates the people in her vicinity. She fabricates stories, weaponizes compassion, and utilizes sexuality and intelligence to subjugate people. Both ladies are great storytellers. Gone Girl examines power in relationships, truth against perspective, and emotional retribution.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

2) To Die For (1995)

To Die For (Image via Amazon)

Nicole Kidman dazzles as Suzanne Stone, a small-town woman with big dreams of TV fame—and a chilling willingness to kill for it. When her husband becomes an obstacle, she seduces a teenage boy and convinces him to murder for her, hiding her ambition behind charm and camera-ready smiles.

Ad

Similar to Maje in A Widow's Game, Suzanne uses seduction as a weapon and manipulates vulnerable men by playing the role of the victim. Both characters mask cold ambition with sweetness, using emotional control to execute their plans. To Die For, a blend of true crime satire and psychological drama, sharply examines media obsession, moral decay, and the dark side of female ambition.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ad

3) The Invisible Guest (2016)

The Invisible Guest (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Invisible Guest is another Spanish thriller about a wealthy businessman who is accused of murder. He gets a well-known defense lawyer to help him build a strong case. As they try to figure out what happened, more lies and half-truths come to light.

Ad

The movie, which was directed by Oriol Paulo, is a lot like the detective story in A Widow's Game. Flashbacks and plot turns keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The way Maje and Salva are involved is similar to the themes of guilt, lying, and secret intentions. There is a lot of drama in The Invisible Guest, and each scene adds to the puzzle.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ad

4) The Girl on the Train (2016)

The Girl on the Train (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Paula Hawkins's best-selling book The Girl on the Train, Rachel, an alcoholic caught in a missing person investigation, takes the stage. She thinks she saw something on her everyday train commute, but her drinking causes her difficulty remembering specifics.

Ad

Like A Widow's Game, the movie explores shattered identities and dubious points of view. Like Maje's public image against her personal life, Rachel's view of reality runs counter to the truth as it is. As a woman tormented by shame, memory, and obsession, Emily Blunt gives an arresting performance. Both show how trauma could skew perspective and how manipulation causes long-lasting wounds.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Paramount+ with Showtime

Ad

5) Unfaithful (2002)

Unfaithful (Image via Disney Plus)

Adrian Lyne’s Unfaithful explores infidelity, passion, and consequences. Connie, played by Diane Lane, begins an affair with a younger man. Richard Gere's character, her husband, finally finds the treachery and sets off terrible events.

Ad

Unfaithful echoes A Widow's Game's subject of secret lives, even though it is more preoccupied with emotional conflict than criminal plot. The secret relationships Maje reveals reflect Connie's inner conflict. Both ladies find themselves sucked into circumstances spiraling out of control. It’s a slower burn, but the emotional tension and psychological depth echo the complexity seen in A Widow’s Game.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

6) Primal Fear (1996)

Ad

Primal Fear (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

What first seems like a lawyer's act of compassion becomes a mind game covered in lies. Martin Vail (Richard Gere), a hotshot attorney, discovers a terrifying web of abuse, ambition, and psychological manipulation as he defends an innocent altar boy (Edward Norton) accused of killing a priest.

Ad

Like A Widow's Game, this thriller reveals terrible realities by removing layers of innocence. Like Maje, Aaron hides a darker personality by weaponizing the court's sympathies. Both ask, "How true to the people we depend on are we?" Primal Fear keeps viewers wondering until its last, terrible blow with a jaw-dropping twist and a slow-burning disintegration of lies.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

7) Wild Things (1998)

Wild Things (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Wild Things is a complex thriller rife with double-crosses, secrets, and plot twists. The film, set in Florida, begins with two female students accusing a high school guidance counselor of assault. As police go further, the case becomes more complicated, uncovering a labyrinth of lies and hidden intentions.

Ad

Similar to A Widow's Game, the film keeps spectators wondering. No character is completely honest—alliances change frequently, and betrayal lurks around every turn. The film's campy tone does not diminish its gloomy essence. It addresses deception, greed, and the psychological tricks individuals play to obtain their goals.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

A Widow's Game is available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More